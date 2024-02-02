Kourtney Kardashian poses with her baby Rocky, a detail that upsets Internet users

Kourtney Kardashian became a mother for the fourth time last November. Her younger son, Rocky, was born from her affair with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. This January 29, the mother, who celebrated her 45th birthday in April, posed for a photo with her son and surprised fans…

In the Kardashian-Jenner family, we ask Courtney. In November last year, at the age of 44, she became a mother for the fourth time. Mason, Penelope and Ren, the fruit of her union with her ex-husband scott disick Welcomed a younger brother, Rocky. The baby was born from the love of Kim’s older sister Khloe, Kendall and Kylie and musician Travis Barker, a member of the Blink-182 group. On June 17, 2023, Shyamala announced that she was pregnant through a video she shared on Instagram and it quickly went viral. This pregnancy was a triumph for the couple, who had never hidden their desire to have a child and who were very transparent about their battle against infertility.

The birth of the newest member of the Kardashian clan was finally announced on November 4. This is how TMZ revealed Kris Jenner had a daughter Delivered at Cedars-Sinai Hospital From Los Angeles. No suspense over gender or first name During a baby shower in their son’s honor on September 24, Internet spies spotted an inscription on a wishing tree indicating a wish. “May baby Rocky’s life be filled with love.”,Since announcing Rocky’s birth, the couple – who stood out during their ultra-rock civil wedding and another ultra-glamorous ceremony in Italy – have become more discreet. However, she made a notable appearance on the network on December 22 to introduce the little guy to her huge community. Pictures of extreme cuteness which failed to win the hearts of the fans.

Does Kourtney Kardashian suffer from Benjamin Button Syndrome?

And then, a little more than a month later, the founder of the Lemme brand posted a photo online in which we see her in a bathing suit, with her baby in her arms. All we got from Rocky were tiny hands and chewable toes, but Internet users weren’t angry at not seeing more when challenged by a surprising detail. on the photo titled “bliss” (Happiness, happiness, editor’s note) The eldest of the Kardashian-JennersWith minimal makeup and virtually no hair down, she looks incredibly fresh.

obviously sleepless nights with babyAnd 3 Daily life with pre-teens but has little or no effect Her complexion is as fresh as a rose, “She looks younger than her younger sisters”, “Why does it look like an archival photo, excellent!” , “Are you sure this isn’t an old photo and it’s not Mason?” , “How can you be so young again?”, Many stunned Internet users reacted. If some people have put this Benjamin Button syndrome to the filter, others have decided that Courtney has found the recipe for eternal youth: love. Everyone will choose their camp…