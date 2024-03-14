American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 poster: Anna needs time alone

Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, Delicate, FX, Hulu, Season 12

Check out the new poster for FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 starring Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne.

We’re now officially less than three weeks away from the bestselling author and pop culture god Stephen King And the rest of us will (hopefully) get answers to our dozens of questions Ryan Murphy , brad falchuk and showrunner Hailey Pfeiffer‘S emma roberts, kim kardashian, And cara delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Fragile. Set to return to FX screens on Wednesday, April 3, the horror anthology series has released a new key art poster featuring Roberts’ Anna having a hard time keeping her demons at bay – literally.

Here’s a look at the teaser that Kardashian posted last month, shortly after the comeback date was announced:

Until the Dust Settles on “Preach” (written and directed by Pfeiffer) John J. gray), we gained a better understanding of Preacher (Julie White) Past – assuming that what we know can be trusted. Meanwhile, it looks like Siobhan (Kardashian) finally got Anna (Roberts) to say the words she wanted to hear — and now, Anna has one less Oscar contender to worry about. But at what cost? Here’s a look at Roberts’ post, which hinted that the end was nigh — for filming, that is. We can’t even pretend to guess where we think the rest of the season is going:

Look? We weren’t kidding when we said King was anxiously waiting to see what would happen next. Here’s a look at the best-selling author’s tweets in November 2023:

American Horror Story/Delicate surprised me. Talk about a tease. – Stephen King (@StephenKing) 12 November 2023

Roberts, joining the Kardashians and Delevingne Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela J. Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary QuintoAnd dennis o’hairHere’s a look at the original teaser for the 12th season, as well as the official season overview:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after several failed IVF attempts, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her latest film grows, she fears that some people are targeting her and her goal of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

