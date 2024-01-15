Andalusia has made advances in personalized medicine tailored to the characteristics of each patient

The Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs of the Government of Andalusia strengthens the implementation of personalized and precision medicine In the public health system of Andalusia, an emerging approach Treatment and prevention of diseases Which takes into account individual variability in each person’s genes, environment and lifestyle.

To achieve its consolidation with a guarantee of success, from 2021 it is developing the Andalusian Training Program in Personalized and Precision Medicine (PANMEP), aimed at public health professionals, in partnership with IAVANTE of the Progreso y Salud Foundation and the International University of Andalusia. Has been organized by. In collaboration with the Andalusian health service and the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson.

The purpose of training is Expand the number of professionals in the public health system in all provinces With the health care capability to implement precision medicine technologies, which includes the installation Individualized therapeutic decisions based on the genomic and molecular characteristics of each patient, This new medicine, which involves the use of the most advanced technology, allows to formulate personalized treatments with greater specificity, greater effectiveness and less toxicity than conventional treatments.

20 active public health professionals participating PANMEP Specialist Course hone your skills during 400 learning hours in molecular biologyComprehensive training in sequencing techniques, new diagnostic and prognostic tools such as liquid biopsy (BL) or molecular pathology and its specific application to immuno-oncology and rare diseases.

The program also includes molecular diagnostics and content to help in clinical decision making through the management and interpretation of genomic data through Big Data. artificial intelligence system For the analysis of this data and the ethical, legal and social aspects that health professionals face in the application of this new medical branch.

The course also includes practical work in real environments in laboratories Institute of Biomedicine of Seville (ibis) and Center for Genomics and Cancer Research (Genyo) of Grenada, in which they will receive training in the new technologies available to perform molecular and cellular analysis of different types of cancer.

This training, recognized as a university expert, is coordinated by professionals with excellent experience in this field, such as Dr. María José Serrano, principal investigator of the Liquid Biopsy and Cancer Interception Group at the Virgen de las Nieves University Hospital in Granada; Dr. María José Sánchez, Scientific Director of the Biosanitary Research Institute in Grenada; Dr. Enrique Alva, Head of the Pathological Anatomy Service at Virgen del Rocío University Hospital; Dr. Manuel Romero, head of the digestive system section at Virgen del Rocío University Hospital, and Joaquin Dopazo, director of the Computational Medicine Platform. The teaching team is made up of over 60 professionals with nationally and internationally recognized reputations.

Personalized and Precise Medicine Plan 2023-2027

This is part of the training program Personalized and Precision Medicine Plan (MPP) 2023-2027 Launched by the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs. This plan has been prepared by expert professionals from the community with the methodological collaboration of the Andalusian School of Public Health (EASP). Its objective is to establish, in a structured way, a portfolio of personalized and precision medical services for the entire public health system, including the procedures, techniques and health benefits necessary for the development of this method, which allows improving prevention, diagnosis, Let’s give. Treatment and prognosis of diseases, avoiding disparities.