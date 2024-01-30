Angelina Jolie: She was seen with a cult bag from a French brand during an outing with her children

If Angelina Jolie hasn’t said goodbye to cinema, and has even finished shooting a biopic on Maria Callas, she has recently set out on an exciting new adventure. At 48, American actress decided to create her own responsible fashion brand Which he named Atelier Jolie. And, after revealing a preview of her first collection last September, the actress and businesswoman opened a boutique in her own name in New York’s vibrant NoHo district (in a building full of history that housed the painter Basquiat).

Angelina Jolie never leaves Saint Laurent’s Eyecare tote bag

There is a lot of involvement with this new project, Angelina Jolie was seen visiting her boutique Atelier Jolie this Wednesday, September 27, Since she was not alone on this occasion with three of six children Which she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. He was photographed hand in hand with his daughter Zahra, 18, while returning to his mother’s after returning to university in September. His 20-year-old son Pax was also with his mother. Finally, even though he was discreet, Knox (15 years old) was there too.

For this fashion outing, Angelina Jolie chose natural very fashionable dress, Sporting an all black look from her legs to her sunglasses, the actress looked drop dead gorgeous wearing a tiny black top and flared wide leg pants, over which she layered a very fashionable long coat. Angelina Jolie also looked very attractive IT-bag signed by a French brand on the arm, The star has not left me for many months Cult Eyecare Bag by Saint Laurent, Since its launch a year and a half ago, it quilted tote bag Designed by Anthony Vaccarello it has become established as a fashion essential. Celebrities are liking it. It must be said that this chic and practical tote bag is perfect for embracing the maxi bag trend with its styling. Tote never looked so good!