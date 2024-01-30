“Rashford invites me to his wild night”

Andl diary ‘Sun’ reports marcus rashfordstar of Manchester Uniteddrank tequila for 12 hours belfast Before passing out at 3 in the morning.

club after a few hours old Trafford Announced that their striker was ill and could not train, so he did not play in the 4–2 win Manchester United In front of him Newport County.

“This is an internal matter. I will take care of it”The coach told the press eric ten hag When asked about the absence of rashford,

A waitress witnesses Rashford’s madness in Belfast: “He was on a mission to get drunk”

richard moriarty And sarah ridley They publish in the British tabloid that a waitress (Sarah Adair), who attended Marcus Rashford’s party in Belfast, claims that the England international striker “had a mission to get drunk. He made it clear to me That he’s decided he’s drunk.” I will not go to training on Friday. I had no plans to come home that night.”

Marcus Rashford invited me to his wild night out… he was so drunk I had to help him into bed Sarah Adair in The Sun

“Marcus Rashford invited me to his wild night out… He was so drunk I had to help him into bed,” the waitress says in words published by ‘The Sun’.

According to witness to Rashford’s crazy night andFootball player drank shots of Patrón tequila and cocktails before collapsing on hotel bed All set shortly before 3am.

Sarah Adair described how she and Rashford had spent an “awkward” night, which ended with him pinning her to bed after he drunkenly threw large wads of cash on the floor (“It was all £20 notes and big There were wads (I think there were) between £8,000 and £10,000 in cash”).

I’m not surprised he missed training the next day, considering how late he went to bed and how much alcohol he had drunk. I should have known that I wouldn’t be able to play football. Sarah Adair in The Sun

The waitress said, “I’m not surprised he missed training the next day, considering how late he went to bed and how much alcohol he drank. He should have known he wasn’t fit to play football.” will be.”

after Two days in Belfast, to meet my friend Ro-Shaun Williams (Larne FC)Rashford returned to Manchester on a private flight which he took at 7am.

Marcus Rashford could face a fine of more than 760,000 eurosWhich will be equal to his two weeks’ salary.