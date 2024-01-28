SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket seen from Puerto Rico

SpaceX company’s Falcon 9 booster rocket can be seen from Puerto Rico today.

The agency reported that although the launch was initially expected to occur around 8:00 pm, it began at 9:10 pm. Caribbean Astronomy Society (SAC), The rocket was launched into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

“The acceleration of these ships is impressive because when it begins to appear off Puerto Rico it will be moving at a speed of approximately 13,000 miles per hour and increasing. After some time we will see ‘a dot’ or object gradually appear to separate, disappear and leave a trace behind. But in reality it has not separated, because this is the moment when the second stage of the rocket ends or turns off, so in those moments the ship has started orbiting the Earth above our area because it has already reached “Managed a speed of 16,300 mph,” SAC explained, indicating via its social networks.

UPDATE: “If it launches at the new scheduled time (9:10 p.m. Puerto Rico time), it will appear toward the northwestern horizon sometime between 9:18 and 9:19 p.m.,” Caribbean Astronomy Society (SAC) indicated. pic.twitter.com/zMSLVPm0DD – SocAstronomíaCaribe (@Soc_AstroCaribe) 28 January 2024

This is what Falcon 9 looked like at Naguabo on January 7: