Apple has patented a smart ring as an input device

The development of a device of this type has been discussed by the company for some time, it is now known that a patent application has been granted for the Apple Smart Ring.

Recent reports focus more on the ring’s applications as a health sensor, presenting it as a cheaper alternative apple watchThis patent focuses on its use as an “input device”.

The new patent document describes an Apple smart ring designed to function as an input device, thus challenging previous speculations that suggested its use primarily with sensors dedicated to health monitoring Was. Furthermore, it has been proposed as a cheaper and, in some circumstances, more practical alternative to the use of apple watch,

According to the patent, the ring will not only monitor certain parameters of the user’s health, but can also be used as an input device. apple vision pro, Apple specifically refers to the Ring as an alternative to gloves as an input device for “electronic devices such as computers and head-mounted display systems.”

It should be noted that visionpro It already allows you to manage various tasks through hand movements and other gestures, so the use of this type of smart ring can lead to repetition of these tasks.

In light of the above, it is likely that this patent will remain in the theoretical realm. However, the possibility cannot be ruled out that an Apple Smart Ring with the described functions could be presented not only as an input device, but also with more specific control functionalities to the audience. Is.

Despite the patent being granted, recent reports indicate that active development of such a device is not ongoing, with some suggesting that the idea of ​​a smart ring is more conceptual than practical.

Apple has filed several patent applications related to the Ring, the reality is that only a small portion of these ideas ultimately make it to market. Therefore, while the idea of ​​”i call“Having been circulating for over a decade, its materialization in the short term still seems uncertain.



