Apple tells you why you should never use rice to dry your iPhone

The myth that rice is the ideal ingredient for drying wet cell phoneAttempts have been made to unravel the mystery several times, and even experts have given their verdict.

But now an industry giant, Manzanaassures in its user guide that this should not be done under any circumstances.

«Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice. “Doing so may cause small particles of rice to damage your iPhone,” says an Apple support document.

Supporting Documents Searched First macworld They technically explain what to do when you get a liquid detected alert on your iPhone.

In the guide, they also suggested avoiding using an external heat source, such as a hair dryer, or compressed air to blow out liquids. Also, do not insert cotton swabs or paper towels into the charging port.

The official solution stated by Apple:

«Touch the phone with your hand with the connector facing down. Think of it like getting water out of your ears after swimming. Then leave it in an area with good airflow to dry and wait for 30 minutes before charging. If the alert keeps coming, put the phone down and wait. It may take up to 24 hours for it to actually dry. If the phone has dried but is still not charging then unplug the charging cable and reconnect it.

