Approval for construction of medical faculty

The new entity will allow us to strengthen development in the region, continuing to contribute to the needs of the region and the country.

Author: Alba Fuentealba Parada | 5 January 2024

Given the significant growth and complexity achieved by the School of Medicine, the Board of Directors of Talca University approved the creation of a Faculty that will allow it to strengthen its expansion (RU 1459-2023).

Rector Carlos Torres Fuchslocher explained that “the creation of an academic unit is always like a seed that allows us to dream of growth and development as an institution in all areas, academic, in the training of students, of specialists. in training.” In the field of medicine, research.”

“We know that there is a huge shortage of specialists and this faculty will allow us to present ourselves in the training of specialists tailored to the needs of the sector,” he said.

In this regard, the Director of the School of Medicine, Ernesto Solís Áñez, explained that this decision is justified given the degree of complexity, “in the context of the fact that at its last recognition, four medical specialties were created and the current structure it now has. was insufficient to be able to meet all the growth experienced up to.

Along with the above academic unit, the new structure will also house the Graduate School and Medical Specialties, the Nanomedicine Center and the Biomedical Simulation and Informatics Laboratory. Additionally, it will have three departments; Preclinical Sciences, Chemical Medicine and Surgical Specialties.

“This structure will allow us to strengthen connections with the environment, develop more focused programs with communities like Villa Illinois, and improve relationships with other health careers in terms of the integration of collective work within graduate training.” As well as within activities for engagement with the environment,” said Solís Áñez.

Currently, the process is active for the search for the professional who will assume the Deanship of the new Faculty of Medicine (RU 1462-2023 and RU 1476-2023).