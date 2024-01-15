At what age should you watch Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s famous musical comedy “La La Land”?

Subject

“La La Land” explores universal themes such as chasing dreams, love, disappointment and sacrifice. Although these topics are treated with a certain lightness and much musicality, they may still raise questions or require clarification from younger audiences. Persistence in the face of failure and the importance of following your passion are positive lessons, but the film also touches on the difficulties of balancing work and life, which could be a rich topic of discussion with teens.

sensitive material

Although the film is largely free of explicitly adult content (such as violence or explicit sexuality), it does contain scenes of drinking and moments of emotional tension that may require parental supervision for younger children. The film is rated PG-13 in the United States, meaning it is recommended for ages 13 and older.

Message and Values

“La La Land” is a vibrant plea for art, creativity and the courage to follow your own path even in the face of adversity. These positive messages can be particularly inspiring for teens, giving them the opportunity to think about their aspirations and plan to achieve them.

Considering the subject matter, sensitive content, and messages conveyed, this film seems best suited for teen and adult audiences. Parents of young children may want to watch or discuss the film with others first to make sure its themes are understood in context. For teens, the film can serve as a springboard for conversations about the importance of perseverance, the reality of the sacrifice required to achieve one’s dreams, and the beauty of artistic creation.