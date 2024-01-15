Ben Feldman joins ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witch’ for Season 2

Unique: Ben Feldman (superstore, Mad Man) has joined the cast of the AMC series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches A series regular role for season 2. He will play Sam ‘Lark’ Larkin, the successful CEO of a genetics startup and the ex-boyfriend of Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), who has re-entered her life.

Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Centers on Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers she is the unexpected heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her new powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

The series also stars Jack Huston as “Lasher”, Tongai Chirisa as “Ciprian Grieve”, and Hamlin as “Cortlandt Mayfair”. First-look images of the new season were released in February along with additional casting, including Alyssa Jirrell as a series regular, Ted Levine as a recurring guest star, and Thora Birch as a guest star. The series will return to AMC and AMC+ later this year.

Season 2 is currently in production in New Orleans, starring Alyssa Jirels (Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch) as a series regular, Ted Levine (Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida) as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch is included. (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus) guest stars. The series will return to AMC and AMC+ later this year.

Feldman can next be seen in the Lionsgate/Australia crime drama population 11, whom he also makes executive. The 12-part series, which premieres in Australia this week, involves Lionsgate, Australian streamer Stan, Phil Lloyd and No Activity creator Jungle Entertainment’s Trent O’Donnell.

He can also be heard in the second season of the Disney+ show monsters at work,

He spent six years at NBC superstore and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his role in AMC’s Mad Man,

He is represented by UTA, Impressions Entertainment and attorney Dan Fox.

