After another disappointment, Nadal activates the countdown towards the promised land

A month before the Monte Carlo tournament, the beginning of his beloved clay court tour that ends with Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal erases the Indian Wells failure and activates the countdown with a single desire: to be on the tennis courts again. To enjoy from. At least one more time.

After a break that included the Australian Open, Doha and Indian Wells, the 37-year-old Spaniard will arrive with only three official matches at the same tournament, Brisbane, in April, from which he withdrew due to a muscle injury. at the beginning of the year.

Since then, I Want and I Can’t, which has kept the tennis world in suspense, is excited that the legend might get a farewell at the peak of his career.

The Spaniard had set Roland Garros as the deadline to announce whether 2024 is his last season or whether there is a possibility of continuing.

His resignation from playing in Indian Wells (California) this week after playing an exhibition for Netflix with his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday in Las Vegas was the last chapter of his ordeal.

“I can’t lie to myself or lie to thousands of fans. I don’t feel ready to play at the highest level in such an important event,” said the winner of 22 majors.

This time Nadal did not mention the injury. Against Alcaraz, in a ‘show’ from which it is difficult to draw conclusions, he showed a good level, perhaps a little rigid in his movements and his serve, which can only be attributed to caution and the lack of kilometers on the court.

“The first thing is to come out of Indian Wells unscathed,” he said before abandoning his modest intentions for a hard court tournament, which he has won three times (2007, 2009 and 2013) and in which he is going to make Were staying. His debut was against another experienced player, Milos Raonic of Canada, who was troubled by injuries.

Former US No. 1 Jim Courier, who was in Las Vegas, noticed something in the duel against Alcaraz: “He seemed a little nervous in his movements, he did not move his back with complete freedom, especially when serving.”

“Everyone understands that their great objective is to be ready for Roland Garros,” said the double winner on Parisian soil (1991 and 1992).

According to the roadmap he has designed, after dedicating 2023 to ‘reset’ his body for his possible departure from the circuit in 2024, Nadal hopes to exchange disappointments for joys in the European spring. Will do, which is the scene of his greatest achievements.

In a country that has always been more generous towards its punished body, Nadal has yet to specify his calendar.

The clay court tour starts in style in Monte Carlo (7–14 April), where Nadal won 11 times, continuing with Barcelona (15–21), a city in which he won 12 titles and has the main court named after him. On to Madrid (24 April–5 May), five trophies, and Rome (8–19 May), ten lines in their record.

From then on, the big words: Roland Garros (26 May-9 June), the great who has won 14 times and whose photographed statue at the entrance eternalizes him.

And the icing on the cake was her possible return to Olympic competition after gold medals at the Paris Games (July 26-August 11), then at Roland Garros, Beijing-2008 (singles) and Rio-2016 (doubles).

After spending time with Nadal and Alcaraz in Las Vegas last week, veteran Andre Agassi declared, “He is entitled to retire whenever and wherever he wants. I hope his body will allow him to make the decision when it is really his Let’s be clear.”

