Blue Cross vs Querétaro: the standings are as follows

The machine won three consecutive games and is located in the privileged zone of the general classification.

Cruz Azul started matchday 5 of the 2024 Clausura tournament near the privileged sector of the standingsWith both games, thanks to two consecutive wins added to the double day Blue Stadium. Thus he gained a very valuable lead at the start of the tournament.

it is so La Máquina heads into the event against fifth-placed Querétaro of Ranking with seven points, This was followed by a draw against Juarez, a loss against tuzos in debut and victory against Mazatlán And XolosAt home

for its part, Gallos, who also have former Cruz Azul goalkeeper, Guillermo Allison, as they arrived at the game One of the worst teams of the tournamentPlacing itself in 14th place with only three units, without knowing yet jubilation In this Completion 2024,

Martin Anselmi’s team performed brilliantly, Won 3 to 1 against Gallos BlancosAnd thus entered the ticket area directly in the general classification. Cruz Azul is in fourth place Other results are awaited.

Live Status Table:

Cruz Azul’s eleven against Queretaro. (Imago 7)

Cruz Azul achieved what he needed to reach fourth place in the standings, The Celestes have taken over that place, while waiting for the games of Necaxa (they can overtake them in points) and Pumas (they can overtake them on goal difference) 10 units and three goals in favor,