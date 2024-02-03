How to disable cell phone option to avoid spying?

In the digital age, privacy has become a precious commodity and a constant concern cell phone Creates new challenges. Recently, many users have expressed concerns about seeing specific ads on their devices after conversations with family or friends, without searching for those topics first.

The reason behind this phenomenon is the permissions given to applications GoogleWhich allows them to activate the microphone and listen to conversations close to the phone.

Below, we’ll explain how to disable this invasive feature and also address the location tracking options it offers. Google Map,

Disabling Google Listening

When we give permission to an application Access the microphone of our device, We give it the ability to capture snippets of our conversations. The idea behind this is to personalize the advertising shown to users based on their verbally expressed interests. For example, if we talk about a specific product, a related ad is likely to appear when we unlock our phone.

Steps to disable the feature:

Open Google Apps.

Tap Profile in the top right.

Select “Google Account.”

See the “Data & Privacy” option.

Scroll until you find “Web & App Activity.”

Disable the “Include voice and audio activity” option.

Tap “Stop saving.”

Confirm by selecting “Understood”.



Location Tracking with Google Maps

Another area of ​​concern is Google’s ability to track a phone’s location. Google Map Offers two options for those who need to know the device’s location with just the number.

Option 1 – Email Tracking:

Send an email to contact@rastrearme.com with the subject “Track on Google Maps”.

In the body of the message, include the phone number, replacing the last four digits with “4x”.

The user will get the real time location of the phone through Google Maps application.

These features, while useful in some scenarios, raise questions about the privacy and security of personal information. it is necessary that users Be informed about these features and take measures to protect your data.

How to take proper care of personal information

In an increasingly connected world, digital privacy becomes important. Listening practice by applications like Google And location tracking capabilities spark debate about ethical boundaries and the need for strict regulations.

By disabling Google Listening feature, users can practice More control over the information they share involuntarily. However, this raises questions about the balance between personalizing services and maintaining privacy.

As far as location tracking goes, this can be a valuable tool specific situations, Its use also carries responsibilities. It is important that users are aware of the implications and make informed decisions when using these features.

Ultimately, privacy protection digital world This requires a combination of awareness, establishing permissions, and adopting secure practices. The information provided here seeks to equip users with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions and more effectively control their digital experience.