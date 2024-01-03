Condemnable! Cristiano Ronaldo puts Al-Hilal shirt in his private parts after Al Nassr defeat (Video)

2024-02-08



cristiano ronaldo and al nassar They lost 2-0 against Al Hilal neymar in the finals of Riyadh Season Cup, The meeting between the two most powerful teams in Saudi Arabia was undoubtedly a spectacular one. It began with the entrance of WWE legend The Undertaker, who presented the trophy, which Al Hilal received.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets the same dose of Messi: Al Hilal beats Al Nassr and is champion of the Riyadh Season Cup

The match progressed to Neymar’s team (the Brazilian did not play due to his injury) defeating Messi’s Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr to win their first title of the year.

After the final whistle CR7 was not at all happy with the team’s play and that is why all the cameras were watching to see what he was going to do. And as he was heading towards the tunnel, Al Hilal fans threw a shirt at CR7. Stryker took it and immediately took it inside his shorts and rubbed it on his private parts and threw it back to rest.

