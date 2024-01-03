The cheapest headphones you can buy in 2024

Yes, the best headphones guarantee great sound, but they require spending big bucks. The good news is that there are some that provide good audio quality and don’t cost a lot of money. You may have to give up some of the more advanced features, but their low price doesn’t mean they’re unreliable or of poor quality. Do you want to know which is the ideal option for you? We help you with this list cheapest headphones Which you can buy in 2024.

Sony WH-CH520

cheapest headphones

Sony is renowned for its high-quality audio technology, and the WH-CH520 wireless headphones don’t disappoint. With the longest battery life in its category, up to 50 hours without the need to recharge, they are ideal for long work days or travel. Plus, with just 3 minutes of charging, you can get an additional 1.5 hours of playback, perfect for recharging between meetings.

Weighing only 150 grams and having soft ear pads, they provide a comfortable experience all day long. Additionally, its external buttons let you answer calls and adjust the volume with ease. Although they lack active noise cancellation (ANC), the Sony WH-CH520 does its job surprisingly well. If you are looking for sound quality and comfort in wireless headphones, this is the right choice for you.

Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life Q20

cheapest noise canceling headphones

Attractively priced, the Soundcore Life Q20 headphones provide excellent noise cancellation due to their memory foam ear cushions that seal out sound while providing comfort. And, with 40 hours of battery life, they’re ideal for long listening sessions.

These wireless earbuds have a fairly balanced sound, with a fair amount of clarity and strong bass that doesn’t spill out. Plus, if you want an extra dose of bass with your music, they offer a BassUp mode. They are also great for making calls. If you want great sound at a low price, you’ll be happy to know that the Q20s are also Hi-Res Audio certified, thanks to the custom drivers built into them.

Amazon

Sennheiser HD 350BT

cheapest premium headphones

The Sennheiser HD 350BT headphones offer a perfect balance between great design and premium audio quality at an affordable price. With an impressive 30 hours of battery life, you can forget about charging them for days. Plus, the comfortable fit and plush ear cushions ensure that you have an incredibly pleasant listening experience all day long. And the best part is that they can be easily carried anywhere, thanks to their foldable design.

The Sennheiser Smart Control app allows you to personalize your listening experience to your preferences, as well as keep your device up to date for optimal performance. With replaceable ear cushions, the HD 350BT are built to last and provide you with unparalleled comfort. They are a smart investment for any music lover.

Amazon

razer kraken

best cheap headphones for gaming

The Razer Kraken Its integrated boom microphone gives you the freedom of movement and the best part is that it works with PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and even mobile devices. Additionally, Razer includes some additional features with the Kraken X, such as an audio splitter. If your PC has separate audio and microphone inputs, you will need this cable for the microphone to function properly.

As for the sound, the bass is powerful, which increases immersion in the game. However, sometimes it can be a little difficult to hear more subtle sounds. On the other hand, if you wear glasses, these headphones will give you instant relief as their design reduces pressure on your temples and ears. In short, the Razer Kraken

Amazon

JBL Vibe Buds True Wireless

cheapest earbud headphones

If you’re looking for more compact and portable headphones, the JBL Vibe Buds True Wireless stand out as an excellent affordable option. They’re lightweight and comfortable, and have IP54-grade dust and water resistance, making them ideal for exercise too. And while they lack active noise cancellation, their ability to passively isolate ambient noise like conversations and the hum of fans is remarkable.

The JBL Vibe Buds have a sound profile that boosts the bass and keeps vocals clear and crisp. However, with its companion app that offers a graphic equalizer and presets, you can customize your listening experience. With about nine hours of battery life on a single charge, it’s enough for a standard work day. And although they don’t provide as deep sound as larger headphones, they’re great for everyday use, fitting easily into your pocket.

Amazon

Editor’s Recommendations

























