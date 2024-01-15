Daisy Ridley shares this good news about the upcoming film

Last April, we learned that Lucasfilm was going to bring back Rey’s interpreter Daisy Ridley. star warswith a new movie called Star Wars: New Jedi Order, But since this announcement The project didn’t reveal much about it until recently when the actress shared the good news during an interview.

Rey returns in Star Wars

Appeared in Postology star wars, the public wondered what Disney and Lucasfilm would do with the young J.D. Rey, played by Daisy Ridley. This was answered last year with the announcement of a new feature film, Star Wars: New Jedi OrderA film whose plot will take place in an era that has never been explored in the cinematic world until now star wars, Set after the events of Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalkerthe public needs Follow Rey as she attempts to create a new generation of Jedi after being able to defeat the First Order.

Since then, the announced film has been discreet. Only rumors are spreading and its release will be scheduled for 2026, But no information has been confirmed by Lucasfilm and Disney. And at least we can say this a new film project star wars It seems like the movie starring Daisy Ridley is fading away, especially since we got confirmation that another big movie is in the works The Mandalorian and Grogu,

Daisy Ridley reassures Star Wars fans

However, we can reassure ourselves and trust the 32-year-old British actress who brings us this good news Star Wars: New Jedi Order, Thus, this was given during an interview collider to talk about his movie Magpie He Daisy Ridley addressed the question of next film star wars his specialty, All in transparency, The main interested party clarified that he did not know new jedi order was still relevant And currently, He hasn’t had the opportunity to read the finished script yet but he should.”read this soon,

as a reminder, the film The Mandalorian announced much later new jedi order But I will come out first. This is expected by May 2026 And it seems that the second film with Ridley will be released in December of the same year. The actress also told this to the American mediaHe thought that the shooting of his film should start this year:

I think it could happen this year. This may be the case but I’m not sure. To be honest, I think the writers’ strike obviously delayed a lot of things. So the intention was for the end of this year. I hope that happens.

Fingers crossed that Daisy Ridley is right. as a reminder, Star Wars: New Jedi Order It will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who will be the first woman to direct a film in the intergalactic franchise., The filmmaker promised to offer the public “something very special,