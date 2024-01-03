Did Jennifer Lawrence hire a body double for her nude scenes?

Canal+ broadcast this Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 10:40 pm challenge, Hilarious comedy starring the crazy Jennifer Lawrence. On the sets, was the actress as adventurous as the character she played?
rest under this advertisement
It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Jennifer Lawrence in such good shape. In fact, we haven’t seen her at all: in recent years, the American actress has been quite discreet, prioritizing her life as a mother and her commitment to young people. A nice break for the man who has been on every film set since his breakthrough in the saga hunger games, But fans can rest assured, the 30-year-old has no intention of retiring. Its 2023 release? challenge, by Jean Stupnitsky, which Canal+ broadcasts this Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 10:40 pm. She plays an independent young woman named Maddie who agrees to court Percy, a reticent teenager, in exchange for a car. But the task promises to be tough… This spicy but somewhat uneven comedy is driven by the talent and charisma of the Oscar-winning actress.
challenge : a comedy Trash carried by Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence, who is hilarious on TV sets and at other functions, proved once and for all that she also knows how to make us laugh on the big screen. Because for this man who is accustomed to falls, mistakes and more or less daring jokes, challenge It was actually a real challenge: it was the actress’s first time attempting this type of comedy. Trash, And at least we can say that the latter took his role very seriously and gave his dedication. To the point of not hesitating to appear naked during a memorable fight scene: while Maddie and Percy dare to go for a midnight swim at the beach, their clothes are stolen by a gang of smartass. Nothing to scare the young lady, who doesn’t hesitate to go and retrieve them by force…still in her Eve dress.
rest under this advertisement
Did Jennifer Lawrence need a stunt double for nude scenes?
Showing herself naked and full-faced in front of the camera was an audacity that raised questions from the public and exposed the naivety of those close to the young mother. Because no, Jennifer Lawrence didn’t demand stunt doubles for the most daring scenes and insisted on directing them herself! The actress who has already appeared in very explicit sex scenes red sparrowTell : “My crew and the whole film crew kept asking me, ‘Are you sure?, Are you sure?, Are you sure?’ But I didn’t hesitate for a second. I thought it was ridiculous.” And apparently, the actress has fond memories of this experience: “It was so much fun filming this movie with a fantastic and hilarious crew.” Perhaps to the extent of trying the experience again…
(TagstoTranslate)sword(T)film(T)pub-streaming-canal-plus(T)CanalPlus(T)JenniferLawrence(T)trailer(T)Le Challenge – 12302023 09:00 PM – Canal Cinema\u00e9MA (T ) )Comment
Source link