Dion Dawkins Explains Why Josh Allen’s Fashion Sense Has Changed Remarkably: He’s in Love

buffalo bill Quarterback josh allen has recently stepped into the world of high fashion, making its debut at Paris Fashion Week. However, his entry into the glamorous event did not go unnoticed as he had a wardrobe malfunction during his date with the actress and singer. Hailee Steinfeld It became the talk of the town.

A video capturing the quarterback quickly entering the hotel piqued the curiosity of fans, as viewers questioned why he did not attend steinfeld Get out of the car or take a walk with him. Allen Then it was revealed that he had torn his pants while eating outside.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are on a romantic vacation in the city of love

Dawkins believes Allen’s style has changed

During this, Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins Allen’s evolving style was highlighted during a recent appearance on the show “Up and Adams.” Dawkins It was claimed that Allen’s fashion sense had changed significantly since they started dating steinfeld,

According to DawkinsThe quarterback, who used to opt for casual workout clothing, has now adopted a more sophisticated wardrobe featuring high-end fashion.

,Passion Works perfectly fine. I think Josh is in a new realm of clothing. I think he has this new girl,” Dawkins Said.

“And his new girl is opening his horizons to this different type of clothes that he’s not used to. Passion Maybe he’s the Lululemon guy or one of those stretchy pants guys.

“Now he’s got some neat stitched stuff. But when you sew a little bit, you run out of that joint.

,Passion It is not a product of its environment but Passion is in love. Passion is in love. If his girl is shopping and she’s likeJoshiTry these,’ Josh would say ‘Okay, I’ll try these’.”