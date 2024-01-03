Disney: Jasmine is inspired by this actress! – Cinema News

Discover the American actress who inspired the character Jasmine in Disney Studios.

Do you know which real actress was inspired by the character design of Jasmine in Aladdin? The animated film was partially based on the appearance of the heroine of Agrabah: Jennifer Connelly!

While the film was in preparation, the actress was working with Disney on the feature film The Adventures of the Rocketeer, in which she played the leading female role alongside Billy Campbell, Alan Arkin and Timothy Dalton. Unfortunately for him, The Rocketeer turned out to be a resounding flop for Disney, causing Conley’s career to suffer for a few years.

Fizet-Borde-Martinez/BestImage Jennifer Connelly in 2000



She particularly relaunched herself with The Rebel Years and then Dark City, culminating with an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for An Exceptional Man (2001).

Jennifer Connelly, but that’s not all!

Nevertheless, during the production of Aladdin, animator Mark Henn took inspiration from Connelly for Jasmine, particularly her eyebrows, and added the facial features of her sister Beth Henn-Allen, while model Robina Ritchie worked to facilitate the animation. Pre-recorded the lines for the song.



walt disney pictures Jasmine



It’s actress Linda Larkin (seen in Just Married (or almost)) who provides her final voice in the film and Lea Salonga provides the singing part (she’d do the same on Mulan).

Jasmine only sings one song, but what a title: Nothing Less this blue dreamA classic if Disney songs ever had one.



walt disney pictures



For the record, the Aladdin team initially planned for Jasmine to have a very “spoiled girl” persona who was only interested in marrying the richest prince of them all. She must have clearly changed after coming into contact with the Beggar of Agrabah. A song was also written for the occasion, call me princessBut it was never broadcast.