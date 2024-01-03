Dollar in Mexico Today: Bad luck for the superweight? This is how the dollar is trading this Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Bad luck for supervets? This is how the dollar rises this Tuesday, February 13, 2024

In international markets the Mexican peso is quoted at around 17.17 pesos per dollar.

This represents a “depreciation” or “loss” of eleven cents for our currency. Well, comparing to the previous day, Monday, February 12th –In which the value of the dollar was said to be approximately 16.06 pesos.– According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, published this Tuesday, superpowers are declining due to inflation in the United States.

By this third week of February, It’s been a month of constant ups and downs for the supervetAnd the dollar has not yet been held below the 17 peso barrier.

Dollar to Peso exchange rates at the main banks of Mexico today Tuesday, February 13, 2024:

Banco Azteca buys at 16.05 and sells at 17.55

BBVA Bancomer buys at 16.22 and sells at 17.35

Banort buys at 15.95 and sells at 17.35

Citibanamex buys at 16.50 and sells at 17.52

Scotiabank buys at 16.73 and sells at 17.38

This Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the bank where it is best to sell dollars is Banamex. Where it would be most convenient to get them would be in both Bancomer and Banorte. In any case, keep in mind at all times that both the dollar price and the exchange rate are updated throughout the day.

With information from SUN

