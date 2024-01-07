First coach to manage only one club in the league after the Special Football Commission

The new football commission of the University Sports League, which will apparently be entrusted to the son of the institution’s president Isaac Álvarez, has already decided on the coach who will replace Luis Zubeldía.

This Sunday afternoon, first fruits And Mundo Deportivo confirmed that the coach of Spanish nationality, Josep Alcácer, will be the new coach of Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito; Replacing Luis Zubeldia.

Alcácer will arrive in the country as a historic coach, the first in decades to be selected outside the Special Football Commission, chaired first by Rodrigo Paz Delgado and later by his son Esteban. All the same, in addition to several national titles, Elbow leave as a legacy the Copa Libertadores, two South American Cups and two South American Cup Winners’ Cups in the team’s showcase.

At the age of 44, Josep has only been head coach at UD Alcorcón. As a technical assistant he has worked at: CD Castellón, Villarreal B, Real Sporting de Gijón, Elche CF, Getafe, Villarreal CF and Granada CF.