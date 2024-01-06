“US hopes to fly first plane without external mobile controls in 2025” | daily list

The United States has begun construction of the first aircraft to demonstrate a new method of flight control that does not use external moving parts. It is expected to fly in 2025.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has selected Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences to build a full-scale, unmanned X-65 aircraft to demonstrate the feasibility of using active flow control actuators. For primary flight control (AFC). This award is Phase 3 of the revolutionary aircraft control with new impactors (crane) program.

In December 1903, the Wright brothers flew the world’s first fully controlled airplane, which used wing distortion to achieve successful flight. Since then, virtually all aircraft have used a system of movable external control surfaces for flight control.

The aircraft’s yaw. The elimination of external moving parts is expected to reduce weight and complexity and improve performance.

The X-65 will be built with two sets of control actuators: conventional flaps and rudder, as well as AFC effectors integrated into all lifting surfaces. This will minimize risk and maximize the program’s understanding of the control’s effectiveness. Aircraft performance with conventional control surfaces will serve as a basis; Instead sequential tests using AFC effectors would selectively block moving surfaces.

Weighing more than three tonnes, the new aircraft will have a wingspan of 10 meters and be able to reach speeds of up to Mach 0.7. Its weight, size and speed, similar to a military training aircraft, make the flight test results immediately relevant to real-world aircraft design, DARPA explained in a statement.