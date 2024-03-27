Freddy Montero has a date to arrive in Cali and he has also chosen a number

betplay league

The Atlantic native is going through a tough time with his family.

By: football editorial

March 27, 2024, 01:52 pm M.



Deportivo Cali is not having a good time in the current BetPlay 2024 league season and in recent weeks has experienced bad results that have led it to the brink of demotion, with Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval and coach Jaime de Pava has also departed. ,

Despite this complicated sporting and economic situation, the Cali manager is ready to do something that will shake up Colombian football and that is the name of Freddy Montero, who has been rumored for several weeks, but his arrival in the Chinese team has not yet been confirmed. Has not happened. ,

To dispel doubts, President Guido Jaramillo spoke to Antena 2 about Monteiro and assured that the player will arrive this Wednesday around midnight, but that his signature will only be valid if he passes a medical examination.

“As an executive committee member, it is a great pleasure to be able to include Freddy Monteiro. A young player who arrives after many years of achieving success in the leagues where he has played and who we hope will be an important contribution that will, positively, lead to his signing his contract with Deportivo Cali. Will pass the medical examination,” mentioned Guido Jaramillo.

Similarly, journalist Mariano Olsen said that Freddy Montero would have already chosen a number to play for and that it would be the famous ’17’, one of those that is always known by the teams he has played for.

When this happens, Kelly will have a new reason to get out of this bad game moment and get out of the relegation zone, which is the main objective.