“Fun”, “Clever”: Very positive first opinions on Ryan Gosling’s new action film The Fall Guy – Cinema News

Expected in theaters on May 1, “The Fall Guy,” a romantic action film starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, was presented at the SXSW Festival. And the first reviews are very positive.

Following Steven Spielberg, who was full of praise for it, many American media were able to discover The Fall Guy as part of the SXSW festival, which runs until March 16 in Texas.

Directed by David Leitch (John Wick, Bullet Train), this adaptation of The Dead Man series features a stuntman (Ryan Gosling) who is sent to find a missing star (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and who Will try to bring the woman back. At the same time of her life (Emily Blunt).

If the trailer for the film, expected in our theaters on May 1, suggests a spectacular and entertaining adventure, we must believe that this is the case according to the first reviews from the United States and available on the Metacritic site.

Bilge Ebiri (New York Magazine) , “There are a lot of things that make The Fall Guy so funny, but the thing that makes it really clever is (David) Leitch and his team (including the screenwriter) drew pierce and stunt coordinator Chris O’Hara) The film’s stunts were designed as extensions of the characters” (90/100)

Jacob Hall (slash film) , “A big film that relies on the expectation that the audience will want to see a charming, charming and interesting cast of characters bouncing off each other on screen, with sharp satire and charming looks. There is no quest for the launch of a franchise here and Nor is there any other ambition other than to provide the audience with pure and primal enjoyment.” (90/100)

Perry Nemiroff (Collider) , “Yes, it’s a crowd-pleasing action romantic comedy, but most of all, it’s a heartfelt tribute to the artists responsible for the magic of cinema.” (90/100)

Brian Talerico (RogerEbert.com) , “This is an extremely fun film, with a star playing a role that fits her like a role model and a director who has had everything he wants for this project throughout his career.” (88/100)

Fletcher Peters (The Daily Beast) , “Not content with being a no-holds-barred action movie, The Fall Guy is also the best romantic comedy ever produced by a studio crazy rich asian, Gosling and Blunt make an intoxicating pair, and Gosling really steals the rest of the movie.” (85/100)

Matthew Jackson (AV Club) , “Even when the action and stunts are in full swing, what really makes The Fall Guy work is the pairing of Gosling and Blunt.” (83/100)

Peter Debruge (variety) , “The Fall Guy is fun, sexy and features a ‘toy boy’ version of Barbie star Ryan Gosling – which means, this time, he’s the ultimate action figure.” (80/100)

Adrian Horton (The Guardian) , “It’s a wonderful, fun, romantic delight, a tribute to the art of making big movies with big stunts that is honest without taking itself too seriously.” (80/100)

Lovia Gyarke (Hollywood Reporter) , “Leach strikes a balance between showmanship and mechanics. He teaches the audience to be sensitive to how many people it takes to crash a car or turn someone into the Human Torch. The Fall Guy’s action sequences are different. -are different, but each one provides impressive levels of precision.” (80/100)

Robert Daniels (Screen Daily) , “The Fall Guy is at its best when it captures the frenetic energy, multiplicity of craftsmanship, and fervent precision required to depict a scene.” (80/100)

David Fear (Rolling Stone) , “Fall Guy reaches the height of its delirium, not when it creates sound and fury and chaos, but when it lets Blunt and Gosling trade places and make each of their shared scenes a ‘will they? will they? Gives off the energy of ‘Won’t they?’ (80/100)

Katie Riff (IndieWire) , “The film is so self-aware that one wonders which flaws are intentional and which are just plain stupid. The direction is as excellent as one might expect in a mainstream Hollywood film, in terms of camera movement It’s well-lit and spectacular at times. And the fights and car crashes are very good – and fortunately so, given the subject matter.” (75/100)

Siddhant Adlakha (IGN) , “A self-reflexive love letter to Hollywood stunt work, The Fall Guy is a perfect vehicle for Ryan Gosling’s comedic timing – not to mention his romantic attraction with the equally on-tempo Emily Blunt.” (70/100)

Matthew Monagle (The Playlist) , “The Fall Guy is a great film about love and companionship, mixed with an aggressive summer thriller.” (67/100)

Chase Hutchinson (The Wrap) , “The Fall Guy feels like a movie full of scattered ideas that might have been handled better elsewhere.” (30/100)

See you in French cinemas on May 1 to hear your opinion.