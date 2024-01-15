Gaston Acurio inaugurates his second restaurant “Jarana” in a famous Miami mall

Peru’s renowned chef Gaston Acurio continues to captivate international tastes with his various restaurant brands. In April 2023, it surprised the American market with a new concept designed specifically for that country, and recently opened the doors to a second location of that proposal.

“Jarana” embodies the essence of Peruvian culture in the United States. Under this brand, Acurio Restaurants seeks to offer the best of Peruvian cuisine in a fun, warm and casual atmosphere to attract American diners.

The new Jarana restaurant is located at the Aventura Mall in Miami, Florida, marking the brand’s second establishment after the first location opened in April 2023 at the American Dream shopping center in New Jersey.

“Jarana” in Miami.

Spread over 630 square metres, the restaurant has an open-air entrance and vibrant décor including artistic murals, colorful basket lights and fishermen’s ropes. It offers ample seating both indoors and outdoors, with a geometric design and green areas, as well as a DJ space for entertainment on select nights.

Chef Jesús Delgado, appointed by Gastón Acurio for this market, leads the direction of the restaurant, offering a combination of traditional Peruvian cuisine with Japanese, Chinese and Italian culinary influences.

What Peruvian dishes does ‘Jarana’ offer?

Regarding its gastronomic offer, Jarana presents a variety of South American dishes as well as a bar of modern Peruvian cuisine and its emblematic drink, Pisco. From a selection of ceviche and nikkei, to causa and anticuchos, to bites like fried chicken with rocoto mayonnaise, crispy pork belly and Peruvian scallops with Parmesan cheese.

Among the main dishes, Peruvian lomo saltado, aji de gallina, chicken and crispy pork stew stand out, along with desserts like mazmorra morada.

With its exquisite cuisine and pleasant atmosphere, Jarana is presented as the ideal destination for lovers of good food, Peruvians living in the United States, and visitors to shopping centers looking for gastronomic options.

You can see the interior and exterior of the new location in the following video:

Acurio restaurants expand to the United States

Regarding the expansion of Gaston Acurio and his restaurants in the United States, Acurio Restaurants already has a presence in several cities, such as Tanta in Chicago and Miami and La Mar in San Francisco.

The group’s international operations plan to continue expanding its brands into more states across the North American country. According to Rick Tomich, marketing manager for Accurio International, they are close to opening a new La Mar establishment in the Bellevue, Washington area.

Additionally, there are plans to open more Zarana stores in the short term.