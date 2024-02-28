Gold Cup W: Mexico faces Paraguay in quarter-finals

After the group stage, Mexico finished third in the eight-team classification, so they would face their counterpart from Paraguay; You can enjoy this game on Star+

Mexico women’s national team he met his rival W Gold Cup Quarter Final, This happened after tonight’s match between Paraguay and El Salvador, in which the Guarani team was the winner.

with this, Mexico They will play their duel against Paraguay on March 3 at 4:00 pm Central Mexico Time.

Team before the last match of the group stage pablo lopez Colombia was waiting to face either Costa Rica or Paraguay, the latter being the Aztec team’s opponent.

Mexico will face Paraguay for a place in the semi-finals of the W Gold Cup. espn

mexico national team Surprised by winning 2-0 in the group stage usaOne of the most dominant teams in its category and one that had achieved 80 consecutive wins against their CONCACAF rivals.

Other pairings are: brazil Vs argentina, usa Vs Colombia And Canada Vs Costa Ricawhich advanced through a draw after being tied with Puerto Rico in all regions.