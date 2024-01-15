Goodbye profile photo screenshot!

Los Angeles United States- WhatsAppone of the following Application The most used messaging service in the world is working on a new feature to strengthen the privacy of its users. According to a report by WABetaInfo about WhatsApp beta version 2.24.4.25, the company will develop a feature that will prevent other users, including contacts, from taking screenshots of the image. profile of a user. Currently, WhatsApp allows users to hide their profile image and control who can see it through privacy options like “Everyone”, “Nobody”, “My Contacts” and in the contacts list. Ability to hide it from selected people.

WhatsApp will discontinue its service on 35 cell phone models in 2024

However, this new feature will go further by actively restricting the ability to take screenshots of the profile image. Although this feature is not yet widely available and appears to be part of a limited implementation in beta, it points to improvements in user privacy. However, it is important to note that this restriction will not prevent people from using external cameras to capture an image or save a contact’s display image through WhatsApp Web.

Additionally, other messaging apps like Telegram and Signal take different approaches to protecting your profile picture. While Telegram allows users to limit who can see their profile picture from the privacy and security settings, Signal does not allow people to save their screen images directly, though they can still take screenshots.

WhatsApp channels: what are they, how to use them and why doesn’t everyone have them?