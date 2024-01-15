Here are the most profitable stars on the red carpet…

At countless Hollywood awards ceremonies, there is another conflict hidden behind the official competition, even if the economic stakes are much higher. A cleverly organized fight on the red carpet. The important thing is to capture the imagination. And for him, nothing is too expensive. On average, the costumes of the biggest stars at the Oscars are estimated at one million dollars (dress, tuxedo, shoes, watch, jewelry and beauty). But according to an investigation by The Hollywood Reporter with LaunchMetrics, it’s worth it.

Oscars: Visibility estimated at $107 million

Thanks in particular to America Ferrera, Versace benefited from an estimated 14.2 million dollars of visibility in the media and social networks during the last Festival of American Cinema. But competitors are not spared: 12.1 million for Dior, 11.9 for Louis Vuitton, 10 for Gucci, 9.8 for Armani, 7.8 for Chanel, 7.1 for Balenciaga, 5.3 for Giambattista Valli, 5.2 for Schiaparelli. And 4.1 for Loewe. That’s $87.5 million for this top 10. To this we can add 13.5 million in watches and jewelery (still in the top 10) and 6 million in accessories, bringing the total to $107 million in most viewed visibility. Brand, at the same function. crazy.

Zendaya made a big impression at the Oscars. ©2024 Getty Images

Emma Stone, Zendaya and America Ferrera are the highest-rated stars at the Oscars

In this little game, which stars are the most “bankable” on the red carpet? At the Oscars, Emma Stone won with the help of her “dress malfunction” with an estimated viewing of $6.8 million. They are followed by Zendaya (5.5 million), America Ferrera (5.4 million), Anna Taylor-Joy (5.2 million) and Ariana Grande (4.9 million). And men? They are lagging behind. Yet showrunner Ryan Gosling is worth “only” 3 million, Colman Domingo at 2.1 million and Best Actor Cillian Murphy at 1.8 million.

Miley Cyrus, champion in all categories

Proof that the value of the award isn’t what matters most, the year’s big winner in this little game is none other than Miley Cyrus, whose minimalist gold dress at the Grammy Awards netted the equivalent of $7.2 million. Visibility. We already know which stars the big brands will try to attract for the next Hollywood parties.