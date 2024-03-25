Ohtani: “I’ve never bet on baseball or any other sport”

In a meeting with the media this Monday, Shohei Ohtani assured that he has never bet on baseball or any other sport.

Los Angeles–In a meeting with the media this Monday, shohei ohtani star player of los angeles dodgers He assured that he has never bet on baseball or any other sport, following the scandal that surfaced a few days ago involving his former interpreter. ippei mizuharaThe man, who was fired by the club, was accused of stealing from a Japanese player to pay off a million-dollar gambling debt.

The Japanese star denied any connection to gambling and accused his former interpreter of lying and stealing money from him. efe

The Japanese said, “I have never bet on baseball or other sports. I have never gone to a betting house to bet on any sport.”

“I’m here to speak out. I’m saddened and disappointed by what happened to someone I love and value so much.”

Ohtani insisted that his former interpreter had lied and that he never agreed to repay his debt or make any payments to the betting houses. He said that a few days ago he came to know about the conduct and actions of mizuhara And said he would be brief in his comments regarding the situation.

“Ippei was stealing money from my account and lying,” said Ohtani, who thanked the press for their patience while waiting for clarification from them in a process that, in his own words, was initially difficult to accomplish. Was. of the Major League season.

He reiterated, “It’s been a tough week. I’m saddened and shocked to learn that someone I trusted did this. It’s hard to put into words how I feel right now. I’m in so much shock.” Am.”

Last Friday, Major League Baseball announced it had launched a formal investigation into the matter involving the Dodgers superstar and his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.

sources told espn MLB is expected to request interviews with all relevant parties, including Ohtani and Mizuhara, although officials will have no way to force Mizuhara to cooperate because he no longer works for baseball.