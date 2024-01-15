How to see Comet Diablo visible during the 2024 solar eclipse

The solar eclipse on April 8 isn’t the only astronomical wonder to come in the fourth month of the year. Here we tell you how to see Comet Diablo, which will return by 2097.

Comet 12P/Ponce-Brookes, named after its explosion, will be one of the biggest astronomical attractions of the year, because Will be synchronized with the solar eclipse of 2024 And will disappear from the celestial vault. After that, it will be visible again in 2097, as its journey lasts for about 71 years. Here we tell you how to see Comet Diablo.

What is 12P/Pons-Brooks?

This celestial body made of gas, ice and dust is classified as cryovolcano, i.e, a space volcano, For the same reason, it may be a comet. multiple and violent explosions When solar radiation reaches it, it activates the internal gases, creating high levels of pressure.

It is surprising that its size is larger than Mount Everest, 12P/Ponce-Brookes would become very close distance from Earth, However, its greatest impact may be on residents of The wonder of witnessing an event that you will probably never see again in your life.

How to see Comet Diablo during the April 8 eclipse?

According to Live Science, The comet will reach its closest point to Earth on Sunday, April 21, 2024. However, if atmospheric conditions are optimal, it can be seen several weeks earlier, including on the afternoon of April 8 during a solar eclipse.

You must visit to see it in the Northern Hemisphere Focus your sights on Pisces And look for a shiny snow globe with some kind of horn on one side. will reach its destination Closest to the Sun on April 24 And this is the closest point to Earth June 2, the date on which it can be seen with the naked eye from Earth.

In conjunction with the eclipse, it is likely that the comet will appear closer to the Sun but It is impossible to say with certainty whether a comet will be visible during a solar eclipse.,

“The comet will be located About 25 degrees from the eclipsed Sun,Researchers Paul Chodas and David Farnocchia of NASA’s JPL Laboratory explain. “It should be easy to find the comet during a solar eclipse but During the eclipse, attention should be on the eclipse only for 4 minutes.,

