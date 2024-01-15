Israel Defense Forces kill deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket unit in drone operation

Israel strikes against Hezbollah

aircraft of israel defense forces (IDF) Downhearted To Ali Abdel Hassan NaeemA Hezbollah terrorists Served as deputy commander of Rocket and Missile Unit Lebanese organization.

“Ali is considered an important center of knowledge in the organization, a pioneer in the field of rocketry, one of the leaders in launching high-weight rocket launchers and, as part of his role, he worked Plan and operate launchers in Israel’s rear“, the army indicated in a statement.

The terrorist was attacked while he was in a car in the city bazourieNear Tyre, this Friday morning.

Hezbollah also recently confirmed his death, but did not identify him as a commander.

At least this was known a few hours ago 42 soldiers from the Syrian government forces and members of Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah killed This Friday in a series of Israel was held responsible for the bombings against various posts in the province of aleppoNorth of SyriaThe Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The NGO said in a statement that 36 Syrian soldiers and six Hezbollah fighters died in attacks that targeted a missile warehouse of terrorist group Near Aleppo International Airport, as well as other facilities used by allied structures in Damascus.

According to the Observatory, based in the United Kingdom but with an extensive network of allies on the ground, it would be the Israeli operation that has killed the most people on Syrian soil in the past three years.

For its part, a military source told the official Syrian news agency Fury The attack occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. local time on Friday (22:45 GMT on Thursday), when “the Israeli enemy launched an airstrike from Athriya, southeast of Aleppo.”

According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, the attack came a day after Israel struck the outskirts of Damascus and wounded at least two civilians, just ten days after another IDF operation against the Syria region. .

Then the observatory said that the purpose was Hezbollah’s weapons warehouseWhich Israel has faced since last October on the Israeli-Lebanese border and against which it is simultaneously making allegations in Syrian territory.

Although these had been relatively frequent in the past, Israel has intensified its actions against Syria since the beginning of the Gaza War on 7 October, frequently targeting pro-Iranian militia are present in the country as allies of the Syrian regime.

According to the Observatory, the Jewish state has been credited with 28 operations in Syrian territory so far this year, the majority of which were by air.

