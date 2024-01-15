Is this World War II film based on a true story?

Arte jumps into World War II this Friday, March 29, 2024 zookeeper’s wife, aired at 8:55 pm. Is this touching drama led by Jessica Chastain based on a true story?
It is sad that war always brings misfortune, and it is not the current conflict in Ukraine or the terrible events in the Middle East that show us the opposite. This topic has often been covered on the small or big screen. Like the Vietnam War, at the center of many films, like masterpieces Apocalypse Now (1979), whose filming was epic, or squad (1987), based on the memoirs of its director, Olivier Stone. World War II and its many battles have obviously been the basis for many feature films. Starting with Steven Spielberg, who established himself in this specific genre with two monuments of cinema: Schindler’s List (1994) With his little girl in the red coat, and we have to save soldier ryan (1998), with its famous landing sequence, a true technical tour de force. In November 2017, the drama zookeeper’s wifeAiring this Friday March 29, 2024 at 8:55 pm on Arte, released directly on VOD, without going through the theater box.
zookeeper’s wife Is it based on a true story?
Signed by Niki Caro, the future director of the live action adaptation of mulanThe film is based on a Warsaw Zoo director and his wife who try to rescue Jews imprisoned by the Nazis. The story of Jan Zbiński and Antonina Zbińska is true, and was told in a book published in 2007. It was the zoo director’s villa that served as a hiding place for dozens of Jews fleeing the Warsaw Ghetto. This windowless building had direct access to the zoo grounds. Jan Zbiński and Antonina Zbińska, who died in 1974 and 1971 respectively, were named “Righteous Among the Nations of the World” by the Yad Vashem Institute in Jerusalem.
Jessica Chastain, zookeeper’s wife
It’s Jessica Chastain, married to Italian aristocrat Gian Luigi Passi di Preposulo, who plays Antonina Zbynska. Zookeeper’s wife. The American actress had jumped into battle before The Rachel Singer Affair (2011)a film that revealed him to the general public, and zero Dark Thirty (2012), which details the search for bin Laden. In both cases, they were spy films rather than historical dramas.
