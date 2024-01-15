The Peruvian team will decline Bolivia’s invitation to play in La Paz. copa america 2024

The Peruvian team is looking to play friendly matches before the start of the 2024 Copa America, but everything indicates that it will not accept the offer of any particular team.

The Peruvian team may decline the friendly. , Photo: Luis Jimenez/Libero

One of the priorities of the Peruvian team is to find suitable opponents to play friendly matches before the Copa America. However, the libero was able to learn that’bicolor‘Will not accept any team’s invitation to play as a visitor.

In fact, bolivia He recently presented a proposal to Jorge Fossati’s team to be able to play in La Paz. However, the national team intends to go ahead with its preparation matches United States and LimaTherefore this proposal will be rejected.

At the moment, it has not been confirmed whether Peru will face Bolivia and Venezuela, one of his potential rivals. Nevertheless, in any case we will be looking for opponents for the national team before the international competition in June.

How does the Peruvian team reach the Copa America?

The Peruvian team recently started a new process under the technical direction of George Fossati, Following the departure of Juan Reynoso, the Uruguayan coach has started his time in charge of the national team on the right foot.

In fact, Peru recently managed to win its two friendlies against FIFA nicaragua (2-0) and Dominican Republic (4-1). Nevertheless, both the coach and the players have indicated that they still need to improve to be able to reach ‘fine’ at the Copa America 2024.