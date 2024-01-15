Caixabank promotes 74 initiatives that impact the well-being of its employees

As a result of its commitment and involvement with a culture of well-being and health, CaixaBank has a healthy organisation, safety and occupational health policy and during 2023 it has advanced its position as a benchmark in this matter. During the year, it has been launched 74 initiatives that have impacted workforce well-being, which represents an increase of 64% over the previous year. these actions They are part of the We Are Healthy program And it aims to optimize psychosocial factors and promote health and safety, environment, healthy eating and physical activity.

The main objective of the initiatives taken during 2023 was To improve the quality of life of the workers of the unitHowever, in addition to society, groups such as family members, customers and suppliers also benefited from the actions and programs developed by CaixaBank.

The chapter that has focused on the largest number of actions having a positive impact on the workforce is related to the optimization of psychosocial factors, with 54 initiatives implemented compared to 33 the previous year; This is followed by those related to health promotion (35), physical activity (35), environment-adaptation of workplaces (30) and food (27).

What activities do you do for employees?

In the field of emotional well-being such works have been promoted as One-to-One Workshops in Emotional Management, webinar About this emotional well-being Taught by leading figures, Reconciliation measuresActivities of disability awarenessprograms of Volunteer and Wellness Programs For managers, among others.

These have since been promoted in the chapter on health promotion flu vaccination campaign and monitoring of vascular risk factors, therapeutic intervention program Groups for women’s health and welfare, including activation of a telephone psychological supportamong many other initiatives.

In the field of physical activity, such as activities gympass rental Sponsorship for promotions, full staff access to sports centers and gyms Caixabank Runners Club and celebrated in ten cities Caixabank Plaza 3×3largest basketball circuit amateur Outside Spain, among others.

With regard to the environment and the environmental sector, CaixaBank has defined a framework of action reduction in carbon footprint And various awareness raising activities have been promoted.

In terms of food, it has been requested that healthy menus be offered in the dining rooms of Caixabank buildings and various videos, advice. Tips and action plans to promote healthy dietsamong other initiatives.

from the area of Occupational Health & SafetyGeneral improvements in working environments and facility conditions have been promoted and action has been taken to adapt jobs for people with special sensitivities.

With the aim of always being close to the employees and bringing the various functions closer to the extensive network of CaixaBank offices, the entity has created a Network of Wellbeing and Health Ambassadors across all regional directorates Which has made it possible to promote, design and develop the activities of the Somos Saludables program according to the specificity of each region.

In short, this transversal and integrative healthy organization project is based on CaixaBank’s culture and values ​​and focuses on the well-being of teams. The program puts people at the center and offers options for the entire workforce, wherever they are.

CaixaBank’s commitment to the well-being of its employees has recently been recognized through various certifications and awards.

AENOR and Audelco have audited and certified Healthy Organization Management System (SIGOS) and Occupational Health and Safety (ISO 45001). To achieve them, the entity has passed the corresponding internal and external audits in which compliance with the requirements of each reference is objectively verified.

Thanks to this commitment, CaixaBank is also distinguished in 2023 Intrama Diversity and Wellbeing AwardsBenchmark Award in the field of Diversity, Inclusion and Corporate Wellness, with first prize in the Nutrition Wellness category.

CaixaBank has also been selected as one of the 30 best companies in Spain for the implementation of health and wellness in the organization and has received Top Wellbeing Company Certification 2023, Furthermore, it has been one of the recognized companies in the Large Company category in the eighth edition Mutua Universal Innovation and Health Awards,