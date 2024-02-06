It will be worth going to the opening game of the 2026 World Cup

The global competition begins on June 11 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico.

still two years left world cup 2026 And FIFA has already revealed what the venues will be for the opening and closing ceremonies of one of the most important competitions in world sport. Football’s governing body noted that Aztec Stadium The World Cup will begin with the duel while the finale will be held at the MetLife Stadium in New York. Well, once you know the schedule of the tournament, you have to prepare your pockets because here you will know how much it will cost you to go to the initial match.

First you have to buy a ticket to Mexico City. Currently a ticket from Bogotá to the Mexican capital costs approximately $1,300,000 pesos. However, by that time it may increase to $2,200,000.

Now, you should think about the stay, which should be more or less three days, if you want to do tourism among other things. That being the case, there are all kinds of places to stay, but accommodation can cost around $900,000 pesos.

Finally, subtract the price of Azteca Stadium tickets, which will depend on the location of the seats in the stadium. At the moment, FIFA has not released the prices, but if we take into account the prices they gave for Qatar 2022, they could be around $20 to $200.

Given this, a fan who wants to go to the opening match should have at least around ₹4,500,000 in savings as well as extra money for occasional or necessary expenses.

Source link