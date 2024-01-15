Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld take relationship to the next level with family dating

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld have been dating for about a year and a half, and their relationship seems to be going from strength to strength.

After taking their relationship to the next level, NFL star Josh Allen and his actress girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld are becoming the NFL’s new power couple. They recently attended a gender reveal party for Allen’s sister, which showed that their relationship is going strong.

Even though the love story between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may be making headlines during the 2023 NFL season, it looks like Allen and Steinfeld’s romance is blossoming as well. The Bills ace and his Oscar-nominated girlfriend have been enjoying their time together during the off-season.









The couple first sparked rumors when they were spotted together in New York in May last year. Now it seems that he has come closer to his family. Steinfeld, who starred in “Pitch Perfect,” joined Allen at a party thrown by her pregnant sister, Nika Madden.

It looks like Steinfeld has already won over Josh’s family. She even appeared in a TikTok video made by Nikla at the gender reveal party. Standing next to Josh, they both were guessing whether Nikla would have a boy or a girl.

Allen spoke to the camera first, proudly saying: “I’m Josh,[I’m]mom’s brother and I think it’s going to be a boy.” Steinfeld then introduced herself and said: “I’m Hailee, I feel like it’s going to be a boy too.”

Allen’s parents, Lavon and Joel, along with Allen’s younger brother Jason, joined the couple for the special day. The good news came out that Madden and her partner Braden were expecting a baby, which made everyone present very happy.

For all the latest on news, politics, sports and showbiz from the United States, visit The Mirror US ,

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld take their relationship further with a video for the NFL star’s family

The pair appeared emotional in the video, in which they predicted the sex of Allen’s sister’s baby







The new baby will join the Allen family along with older brother Kashtin. The event also revealed how close Allen and Steinfeld have become, as they held pink and blue balloons during the party. According to the Daily Mail, the Bills star is head over heels for his girlfriend. A source said: “He’s really serious about her,” adding that he’s even thinking about proposing before he wins a Super Bowl ring.

The lovebirds recently enjoyed a vacation in Mexico, which shows they are still very much in love. The source also said: “Josh wanted to bring Hailey on his recent Mexico vacation as he is now going to focus most of his attention and time on the upcoming NFL season.”

“He just wanted to show her how much he feels about her, before their schedules get finalized over the next few months. They’re in the full honeymoon phase of their relationship, and he wants to make sure they feel that way.” So that their relationship can be made something special and long lasting.”