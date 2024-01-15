Kanye West declares himself the GOAT of US rap

After the release of ” like that », Drake’s diss track featuring Kendrick Lamar on Metro Boomin and Future’s joint album, The American hip-hop ecosystem is at war to define the ultimate GOAT.

the debate is open

For our greatest happiness, American rap is on fire. After Kendrick Lamar’s attack, Drake immediately responded to him on stage during a concert in Florida this Tuesday, March 26. , I hold my head high, my back straight, my feet touch the ground and no matter what happens, I know that no man on this earth can come and bother me », explained the Canadian artist.

necessarily, There were many reactions to this controversy. Kanye West could not miss the opportunity to speak on this topic. on his account Instagram, They joined the clash. , Everyone knows I beat Kendrick on the “No More Parties in LA” achievement. Everybody knows I trashed Drake at the Larry Hoover concert… there’s only one GOAT “, he said politely.

After this statement, Shake West attacks Chicago rapper, , You stole all my flow and rhythm to be number 1 in the charts, you’re confused, ,

We don’t really know how far this case will go. In any case, it is certain that the debate is open on choosing the ultimate goat of American rap.