Yankees announce lineup against Houston

new York Yankees 2024 season started major League Baseball With the right foot. full refund opening day in front of the ninth Houston AstrosAllowing him to get his first win of the crop with a final score of 5×4.

Now, on a new date in the Major League, the guys from the Bronx will try to establish their position in the Impact “Minute Maid Park”, home of texas. That’s why led the group Aaron Boone He will take the field in the presence of all his stars.

juan soto, aaron judge And giancarlo stanton, come across as men with maximum aggressive power. Their experience will help guide them Yankees On the path to success and victory.

On his part, he will take the responsibility of stopping the bats from the mound houstonCuban-American leftist carlos rodon, This will be his first appearance of the year in a duel of high interest.

New York Yankees Lineup Vs. Houston Astros

Gleyber Torres, 2B

juan soto R.F.

R.F. aaron judge cf.

cf. Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Alex Verdugo, LF

Anthony Volpe, SS

Austin Wells

Osvaldo Cabrera, 3B

carlos rodonL.H.P.

By Houston AstrosThe person in charge of Morito for this Friday, March 29 will be a Dominican Christian Xavier, There are many expectations that overwhelm the ninth new York Yankees, They intend to leave their unfortunate campaign in the past in 2023 and that is why from day one they will give their all in every scheduled match.

box score

