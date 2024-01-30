Kanye West steals phone from paparazzi who asks him an inappropriate question

It’s been a long time since Kanye West had an altercation with a paparazzi. It seems like it was meant to be.

The controversial rapper is still addicted to fighting with people on the street. The latest news was that he was still being prosecuted for hitting a fan who wanted his autograph.

This time, Ye attacked the phone of a TMZ photographer who came to ask him an indiscreet question.

In a video posted on social media, the woman can be seen walking towards West with her camera and asking him if his girlfriend Bianca Censori was a free woman. If he controlled her. In response to these allegations, Kanye immediately confiscated his phone.

This followed several minutes of confrontation and questioning of the rapper, who admitted that it was an insulting and completely inappropriate question.

Eventually, Kanye handed him his phone and continued on his way. According to the TMZ report, they even offered him a job with double the salary. American media says that she does not accept his proposal.

