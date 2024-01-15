Lakers set a record against the Bucks

In a heartbreaking game, set of Los Angeles Lakers He defeated his counterpart 128-124 milwaukee bucks,

Last Tuesday the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee was the scene of one of the most fascinating games of the current season. After regulation time and two overtimes, the visiting team achieved a sensational victory.

Los Angeles Lakers They did not have their top star for this match Lebron James, Meanwhile, the stellar axis anthony davis He played a leading role and showed he is one of the best players in the league when healthy. However, it should be noted that “eyebrow” He was not alone on the court; His colleagues did their work efficiently.

Austin Reaves was also a playmaker for the Los Angeles Lakers. In his performance he achieved a triple-double and scored a triple to break the tie with 37.8 seconds remaining in the second overtime. It was a historic comeback for the Los Angeles team. giannis antetokounmpo (29/21/11) and damian lillard (5/27/8) Did a great job in this challenge. However, this was not enough to win on home soil.

Los Angeles Lakers achieved a historic record after 53 years

anthony davis, austin reeves And D’Angelo Russell they united To earn 92 points, 44 rebounds and 24 assists in the game. They are the first NBA trio (on any team) to team for 90/40/20 in a game since Wilt Chamberlain, Happy Hairston and Jerry West did so on January 24, 1971, with the same Los Angeles Lakers,

Chamberlain (35/29/7), Hairston (28/10/3) and West (32/4/12) combined for 95 points, 43 rebounds and 22 assists in that game against the Cincinnati Royals.Los Angeles Lakers They won 142–131).

Davis In Tuesday’s game, he spent nearly 52 minutes on the court, scoring 34 points, 23 rebounds and a pair of assists. reeves Ended on 29/14/10 and Russell With 7/29/12. Now, Los Angeles Lakers Their record is 40–32 and they are in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Milwaukee Bucks, for their part, remain in second place in the East with a 46–26 record.

next meeting of Los Angeles Lakers It will take place in Memphis on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Milwaukee also plays a visitor in New Orleans next Thursday.

