Longevity Pyramid, everything that affects the quality of life and how

In recent years, the concept of longevity has found the true meaning of its existence, which means not living a long time, a goal that can be achieved without effort, but living a quality life. “When we talk about quality of life in health, we talk about Preservation of emotional and physical well-being and functional abilities, Of course we can live ninety-five years, but how? There is no point in focusing on living longer, we should focus on living without pain, maintaining our vitality and happiness until the end of our days,” explains Maria Punti in her book Whose the title is longevity pyramid (Vergara).

The author is a dietitian, teacher and Director of Integra Salud School (ISS) Academy, who has degrees in Human Microbiota (Tech School of Nutrition) and Precision Health and Nutrition, Medicine and Orthomolecular Practice (SESAP). Maria Punti is the founder and director of two integrative health clinics where she works Five Pillars: Nutrition, Exercise, Microbiota, Rest and emotional management, These pillars correspond to the five steps that define your Longevity Pyramid, although with nuances.

Effect of inflammation on longevity

In the book, Maria Punti explains how her clinical experience has allowed her to identify Lifestyle habits have the greatest impact on health, To all those patients who came in frustrated after taking supplements and other promising formulas, he explained that it is not possible to achieve any health improvements if habits that affect health, such as those, are maintained. Nutrition, physical exercise and psycho-emotional health, “If we have not assimilated these three pillars well and established them in our daily routine, any treatment or pill will be in vain and would mean starting the house on the roof,” explains the expert.

Achieving a certain quality of life means being free from diseases and conditions, an issue that experts directly relate to the inflammation that plagues modern society. “Various scientific studies show that People living longer have lower inflammatory profiles (Lower levels of interleukin-6 and C-reactive protein) and a higher level of protection against inflammation through a greater anti-inflammatory response,” describes Maria Punti, who views inflammation as a key objective for healthy longevity. Points towards keeping it under control.

5 Steps of the Longevity Pyramid

The author explains five steps in the pyramid of longevity Determining how much more or less attention we should pay According to their occurrence, starting from the base to the top of the pyramid.

Emotional health and tribe. Although food is usually considered the foundation of our well-being, for expert dietitians, emotional health (closely linked to food) and a sense of belonging to the tribe are much more influential than any other factor. “Although it is undisputed that diet is essential, after many years of experience with my patients and in-depth study of the factors related to longevity, I have realized that “Food is not the most important thing.”, he reflects in his book. Analyzing how those in the blue regions of the planet (areas with people living longer) live, it becomes clear that the stress that plagues us today is a silent killer. In blue areas, this stress does not affect the lives of the residents there, because they belong to the tribe, stay in touch with nature, exercise, boost their spirituality and prioritize what is most important . That means they take care of their emotional health. smart nutrition, When determining this stage, the expert keeps perspective on the age of nutritional over-information in which we live. “The big confusion is for several reasons. One of them is the difficulty in drawing conclusions in the field of nutrition due to the lack of rigorous scientific studies. Dr. John Ioannidis himself is a professor of medicine at the School of Medicine at Stanford University and health policy researcher, practical explains as follows 95% of scientific studies in the field of nutrition are biasedThat is, they are neither reliable nor conclusive,” says Maria Punti, who takes the opportunity to dispel some nutritional myths in her chapter about what to put on the plate, such as why dairy products cause inflammation. Become the cause of. digestive Health. “Frequent gas and stomach pain are one of the worst enemies of healthy longevity,” says Maria Punti, making it clear that the state of the microbiota is not a fad, but the third step in the longevity pyramid. The expert focuses on everyday situations that are given less importance, such as the fact that having bothersome gas (“not normal”) Reiterating the need to take care of our intestines by taking into account all the details that tell us about their condition. To do this, the author provides practical advice that promotes care of the microbiota, explaining what helps to keep it balanced and what does not. motion, In this section, Maria Punti is clear that a sedentary lifestyle leads to poor quality of life and that lack of physical exercise is the key to increasing obesity rates. And all this indicates that physical activity is not the same as physical exercise, which is what our health actually demands. The expert’s speech focuses on strength work as a key to longevity, without downplaying other types of exercises, she highlights the need to work the muscles when it comes to quality of life. Heart rhythm. At this point it’s all about getting better sleep and adapting to the rhythms of light to live longer. “At night, most of the processes responsible for cellular cleansing and reorganization are active. Sleep can be considered an anabolic state in which the body carries out recovery and regeneration processes,” says the expert. “Protein synthesis, tissue repair, and memory consolidation are facilitated during sleep, which contributes to maintaining a healthy metabolism and energy balance.”

A plus: contact with nature

Although this pillar is not drawn in the longevity pyramid of Maria Punti, it is reflected as an essential factor based on evidence shown in the famous blue areas of the planet, areas where the oldest people live. In fact, apart from an extraordinary final chapter, contact with nature is depicted as one of the keys against inflammation in the pyramid of longevity.

“Many studies have been conducted on the effects of nature on human health, as it has been observed Exposing yourself to natural environments has benefits for pain perception, inflammation and mental health., It has also been observed that it can contribute to lowering blood pressure, strengthening the immune system and improving sleep, concentration and reducing anxiety,” explains the expert, who, to close, sums up the longevity pyramid of our well-being. Points to the harms of pollution – Various therapies linked to the enjoyment of nature, such as forest therapy, have been touted as a way to avoid pollution and thus enhance the quality of life.