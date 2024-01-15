Randy Arozarena hits 2 and Yandy Diaz hits 1 against Minnesota

During the last Major League Baseball season, Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena He has shown himself to be a great offensive and defensive piece for his team. Meanwhile, the Cuban pair had a standout day in spring training.

Down a sunny afternoon from the Florida countryside Hammond Stadium, Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins They were measured by a new win amid poor performances from both teams who maintained negative records in the Grapefruit League.





Kevin Cash appointed manager of Florida-based group yandy diaz As the first and first baseman in the order, while Randy Arozarena He was the third hitter and left fielder in the starting lineup. From his first visit to the plate, the Antillean exercised his power with wood.

Yandy Diaz opens slate for Tampa

The Cuban faced Pablo López in charge of being on the nose for the home team. In the count of one ball and two strikes, yandy diaz He hit a home run between left and center field before changing up at 88 MPH. hit at a speed of 102MPH and came 409 feet away. This way the Tampa Bay Rays took a 1×0 lead over the Minnesota Twins.

After getting out, Randy Arozarena He showed up in the batsman’s box and achieved success. With an even count of two balls and two strikes, he took a pitch that remained in his power zone and returned it 102MPH with a huge home run 421 feet, Thus, his ninth increased the odds to 2×0 in the partial result at that time.

For the fourth entry, Randy Arozarena And Pablo López faced off again and luck didn’t change for the Venezuelan pitcher. With a strikeout in the turn, the Latin major leaguer sent another home run with the speed of 104MPH, this time, through the central meadow. Thanks to that home run, the Mantua native matched the 3×3 action.

Tampa Bay came back with a home run, Randy Arozarena was the hero

In the same inning, the Venezuelan pitcher was struck out by the opposing team. Richie Palacios hit a 96 MPH fastball on a full count and hit his third home run of the spring. tampa bay rays it went back minnesota twins And won with 4×3.

Nick Meyer was replaced by yandy diaz And at the same time, John Diaz replaced Randy ArozarenaThus ended the excellent performance of both Cubans.

Sagua La Grande’s Bigleague finished the game with three trips to the plate, a four-run hit, a run scored, another RBI and a strikeout. Other than this, set average Batting average of .259 and on-base plus slugging percentage of .740.

On the other hand, Randy Arozarena He left a perfect performance by hitting two home runs, driving in two runs and driving in the same amount of offense in two at-bats. He established a partnership in offensive line With an average and on-base percentage of .276.

At the end of the day, despite the fact that the Cuban players performed excellently, they could not avoid defeat tampa bay rayYes 5×6 from this perspective minnesota twins, Now the team has a record of seven wins and one loss.

