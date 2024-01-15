Love Is Blind contestant says she’s always been told she looks like Megan Fox and she’s the laughing stock

is here Megan Fox, 37, actress American and very popular woman among the readers of Bag of Chips:



AFP



AFP

Meet Chelsea Blackwell, 31-year-old flight attendant and contestant on the sixth and most recent season love is blind, an american reality show Available on Netflix:

Poor Chelsea soon became a laughing stock on the web after a simple sentence said at the beginning of the adventure, but which left its mark on Americans. I would like to let you know love is blind, The candidates begin by “dating” without seeing each other, while they talk to each other through the wall.

• Also read: Megan Fox’s new face seen next to Taylor Swift angers her fans

• Also read: Megan Fox returns to Instagram and gets candid about her relationship with MGK

They are not allowed to describe the physical details in order to keep it a surprise, so they use creativity. When Jimmy (to whom she later became engaged) asked her if she looked like a celebrity, she said, “Yes.” On airplanes, I’m always told that I look like the blonde from MGK. But it’s really just because I have blue eyes and black hair!”

Yes, that’s all he said.

But you know that’s all it takes to set the internet on fire.

On the other side of the wall, Jimmy looked very excited to discover that his lover looks like Megan Fox.

But when the couple finally saw each other, he told the cameras that Chelsea had lied to him about looking like the star, even though he confirmed he was attracted to her.

The matter started gaining momentum on social networks.

On the one hand, those who find that Chelsea “knew exactly what she was doing by comparing herself to Meghan, even though she doesn’t look like her”, on the other hand, those who point out that she merely “said she The others said this to them and said that maybe we should calm our nerves and respect the humans.

The candidate received so many hate messages that he responded to the controversy. She first posted a hilarious TikTok, in which she said: “This is going to be a good time for everyone who told me I look like Megan Fox to come forward…please,” before laughing.

But the storm was so bad that the flight attendant felt the need to apologize to Megan Fox. She told E! In late February, news broke that he had contacted the actress and apologized for dragging her into this whole matter. She indicates that she has not received any response since.

• Also read: “Honey Boo Boo’s” older sister and Mama June’s daughter dies at 29

• Also read: 12 reality TV scandals that marked Quebec

Megan Fox’s ex-husband reacts

For his part, the Transformers star’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, responded to the whole story on March 1.



AFP Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green in 2014

“To tell you the truth. He doesn’t need to apologize for this. I think Megan would be happy,” he said. tmz, “Okay, maybe that’s not the best thing to say show As love is blindBut people should give him peace.

(Note from Bag of Chips: This is obviously a free translation)

In the following video, you’ll first get Green’s reaction, then the clip that started the whole thing:

Also see on bag of chips: