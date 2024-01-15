Match Summary: Pumas Vs. blue Cross

It looked like it was going to be one of those memorable Clausura 2024 games as it ultimately ended Goalless draw between Pumas and Cruz Azul At the Olympic University Stadium, where both teams showed great determination, but no force He shared one thing that has worked less For the aspirations of both clubs.

the show was short For the stand in 90 minutes, but in terms of tactics it was a duel full of nuances such as the pressure exerted by the Pumas or the marks of Faravelli from the side of Cruz Azul or Toto Salvio with the Cats.

Martin Anselmi and Gustavo Lema both studied the game wellBoth technicians knew where they could cause damage They were neutralized. nobody of both wanted to take enough risks To take three points, especially as both had lost their matches on match day 12 and obviously did not want to carry the negative inertia.

Still there were some key points A measured cross to Salvio courtesy of César ‘Chino’ Huerta who headed into the target or shots from Antuna and Rotondi which were also saved by Julio González in the first half.

Julio Gonzalez played an almost ‘overwhelming’ role in the tournament

By the way, julio made a big mistake Due to not being able to stop any center in certain strategy, and although the ball entered the goalHe Referee marks offside By Nacho Rivero. The goalkeepers of the Pumas and the national team were saved.

It took 60 minutes for Cruz Azul to show a great game And they achieved it with the help of Rotondi and Antuna, who ultimately could not define due to the departure of Julio González, in those triangles that have been very good for the team throughout the tournament, but which this time did not end in a goal.

martin anselmi He found a way to modify his team’s strategy and in the second half decided to replace Rotondiwho was his best man on the court and instead Alexis Gutierrez and Rodrigo Huesca enter Hopefully the team will get depth.

Lema took the risk until the last minute with Entrance of Robert Argus and Leo Suarez With the hope of catching the cement team tired and creating a last goal scoring play which now did not happen. everything ended 0-0 Disappointment for the more than 40 thousand fans on board.

By the way, Pumas and Cruz Azul were not tied in the last 9 matches, In September 2019, both clubs were drawn 1–1 and that result was followed by 5 astronomical wins and 4 draws.