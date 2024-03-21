Mexico: Traffic Light selected for the Nations League

We review the current events that Tricolor members are experiencing as they face the final quarterfinal of the CONCACAF Nations League

Mexico – the mexican team will face panama for tickets to the final of CONCACAF Nations League and try coach, jaime lozanoThere are some great players in football, however, not all of them are going through their best moments.

Elements like Guillermo Ochoa and Hirving Lozano appear to be far from their best, but both players seem to be immovable in the Azteca team. However, ‘Jimmy’ clarified in a press conference that he would not define his starting eleven based on the team hierarchy.

“I don’t see how to respect the hierarchy, there are players who give you more than the starting position, I see it that way and that’s how I feel; In training, in the locker room, in the hotel, it’s about what he has given us and can continue to give us. If they are here, no matter where they are in their club at any given moment, they are fine and they can give a lot to the national team,” Lozano said.

Looking ahead to the match against Panama, we are sharing with you the “traffic lights” of the teams that will want to qualify for the Nations League finals.

green traffic light

Thanks to his excellent performances ‘The Machine’ is for many the best Mexican football player at the moment West Ham In the Premier League and Europa League. Alvarez He has become a reference for David Moyes’ team and if the midfielder maintains his level in the Concacaf Nations League, Mexico has a good chance of winning the competition.

In recent years, Guillermo Ochoa However, the display at the Tricolor Arch seemed immovable Malagon with America Many fans in Liga MX and the Champions League have asked for Luis to be the starting goalkeeper against Panama.

The centre-back has established himself as a starter for Genoa in Seria A and the former Rayados player will be arriving at a great time in the Nations League after scoring a wonderful goal against Inter. Vasquez He is preparing to be one of the key players for the commitment against Jaime Lozano panama,

The skilled Cruz Azul footballer has been performing brilliantly in the Clausura 2024. antuna He has five goals and two assists in the current Liga MX tournament and his good moments with La Máquina could make him a starter in El Tri.

star of Mexico He has established himself as an ideal player for Dinamo Moscow at the 2022 Qatar World Cup and his performances in the Russian Championship will pique the interest of other European clubs. In the current campaign, Luis has played 19 games for Moscow (13 in the league and 6 in the cup) and has scored three goals.

‘Chiquito’ is Pachuca’s top man and has even worn the captain’s badge in four games of the Clausura 2024, a tournament in which he has stood out for his scoring ability and has five goals and four assists. with mexican team, sanchez This was one of the most prominent elements in the matches played by El Tri in 2023.

The former Atlas player has soon become a reference for the Azulcrema attack and will arrive in matches against panama As one of the best forwards Mexico, quinones He has played 15 games with the Eagles in all competitions and claimed six goals and three assists.

The 28-year-old midfielder has managed to achieve his best version with the Rayados and could be a key figure for Lozano against the ‘Canalero’ team. Despite suffering an injury early in the tournament, blunt Retains his place in Monterrey’s stellar lineup.

The left back started Clausura 2024 with an injury, causing him to miss four games Daring He would arrive at a good moment in the duel against the Panamanians, adding two assists and a goal in Monterrey’s last game in Liga MX. like this, Daring shaping up to be a starter League of Nations,

arteaga He decided to end his time in the Old Continent at the beginning of 2024 and accept the offer from Rayados, a team with which he has managed to show his best version and his latest performance in Liga MX scoring a goal against the Pumas. come across as. And Mazatlan.

yellow traffic light

However, the Pumas goalkeeper has shown a significant level in the Clausura. Gonzalez looks down ochoa And Malagon In hierarchical order. especially Gonzalez He has allowed a goal in Universitario’s last four Liga MX games.

ochoa It is a symbol of mexican team And it’s not likely jaime lozano Decide to send him to the substitute bench, however, ‘Memo’ is not having a good time in Italy with Salernitana. Indeed, in last weekend’s match against Lecce, ochoa He was left on the bench due to a technical decision and this situation has led Mexican fans to ask Malagon Become the new starting goalkeeper Mexico,

Araújo His performances in LaLiga with Las Palmas have been excellent, but he has not been able to celebrate victories with the Canary Islands team in recent weeks. On a personal level, Julien has no assists this season and his only goal came in early December 2023.

The ‘QB’ has not had his best season with Almería, a team that only last weekend achieved its first victory in the Spanish championship. the mountains He has been a starter in Almería’s last two matches, but before these games he did not even have minutes against Atlético Madrid and Celta de Vigo.

In recent seasons, aguiar He has lost his prominence, although with Rayados he seems to be regaining the level he showed with Pachuca. In the Clausura 2024, Eric is the undisputed starter in Fernando Ortiz’s plan and in the future he could be an important part in ‘Jimmy’s’ system.

The ‘Piozo’ has been reflected on the scoreboards in Chivas’s most recent matches in Liga MX and the Champions League, but has not managed to change the negative dynamics of the Sacred Flock, however. robert This could be a blow to Panama.

Pineda He seems to have lost the “magic” he showed in his first season in Greek football with AEK Athens. In this campaign, orbelin He has two goals, but has not scored since October last year, so he will not be Lozano’s first choice in the Tricolor attack.

The Rabano Sagrado defender has established himself as Fernando Gago’s starting player, but the centre-back has made some mistakes in key duels. with the mountains And Vasquez Lozano like headlines, orozco Looks like his chances of playing against Panama are slim.

‘Charlie’ is a reference to La Maquina and is evidence that the midfielder is one of Cruz Azul’s captains. still, juicy You may have other options in mind and even more options if you look at them rodriguez He played only one of the last seven games played by El Tri under Jaime’s command.

The Feyenoord striker is competing to be the top scorer in the Eredivisie this season. With 21 goals, ‘Chaquito’ He regained his scoring instincts a few weeks ago against PSV, but the striker went several weeks without appearing on the scoreboard and was the subject of criticism from fans of the Rotterdam team.

The PSV footballer has shown glimpses of the best version of himself since returning to the Netherlands, but ‘Chucky’ He is still far from showing the level that has made him one of Europe’s most important talents. However, despite not being at his best, juicyThe forward, who has scored since November 2023, is getting ready to debut against Panama.

The Águilas captain was out for a few games of the Clausura due to injury, but since returning to the field in mid-February he has scored five goals in all competitions and, most likely, he will have some minutes in the semi-finals of the Final Four. Will be.

red light

sanchez He is experiencing a difficult time in Portugal as he does not have the expected minutes with Porto. The winger was close to returning to Liga MX to play for Cruz Azul, but the operation could not be completed. George will finish the season with the Dragons and is expected to get more playing time in the final stages of the campaign.