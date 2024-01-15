Mia Khalifa: This is what she looked like before becoming famous (photo)

Famous former porn star Mia Khalifa is known as one of the most beautiful stars on the planet. This thirty year old woman recently celebrated her birthday in a grand manner.

On her Instagram account, she celebrated the milestone with her millions of fans by sharing never-before-seen photos from her childhood and adolescence.

Among the pictures, her three pictures from before her 18th birthday especially caught the attention of her fans.

The two pictures remind us of the star’s childhood, where we see an innocent and radiant face.

Meanwhile, the third photo shows her as a teenager with braces. This photo surprised many of her fans accustomed to her current glamorous image.

It didn’t take long for the fans’ reactions to arrive. Some people have humorously commented on the difference between her youthful appearance and her status as an international star today. Others praised its natural beauty and its evolution over the years.

Who is Mia Khalifa, is this star famous even after retirement?

Mia Khalifa has achieved unprecedented success in the adult film industry after a very short career.

In fact, she became famous for having a short career as an actress in pornographic films between October 2014 and February 2015.

Mia Khalifa, who has turned 31 today, is now living a dream life away from the porn world. In his photos published on his Instagram account, we can see the new life of the Lebanese-American.

The influencer has become a top model. She takes advantage of her celebrity to advertise for brands. Her sexy body has attracted many lingerie, perfume and cosmetics companies.

They do not hesitate to offer him their products so that he can advertise them on his Instagram which has millions of subscribers.