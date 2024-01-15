Monaco’s elderly couple Albert and Charlene, Charlotte Casiraghi and Nicolas Mathieu Nielloviste; Celine Dion freemics, Britney Spears freetouts; Marlene Schiappa got a tattoo; Madonna’s son releases an album featuring his fiancée, Kanye West’s daughter

Charlene of Monaco gets a little kiss For Albert’s birthday. The Monegasque sovereign celebrated his 66th birthday and on the occasion, he posed with his family in front of a huge cake in the shape of a red and white lighthouse and gave his wife a chaste kiss with her eyes closed on the cheek. More in the Charente style than the suspender belt, but it would still be attributed to the solidity of the pair.

Finally some reassuring news from Celine Dion! On the front page of Here, the singer took a short trip to New York with her sons. Without makeup and with a “slightly drawn face”, she shows herself with a smile on her face, upright and in good shape to explore the Big Apple. It seems she went to MoMA for a two-hour visit without any breaks, and she also went to a recording studio. At the beginning of the week, photos of her were shared in a funny version: she was once again infiltrating the hockey locker room and clowning around in front of her compatriots who had just won a match. Vegas. This mischievous public was also able to find out that she was not wearing a bra that day, had “no blow drying, no botox”, thus showing “her usual feminine side”.

And on the other hand, The closure is always more worrying about Loana’s fate., The young woman had recently suffered from severe anorexia and had fainted in the middle of the road, refusing to eat. He had to be revived by firefighters, then taken to hospital. According to her friend Aryl Pray, she will no longer be in danger. But the French Elvis lookalike says he has had to barge in to ex-Loftuse’s home several times in recent weeks to make sure she is still alive, even though she no longer responds to any messages. .

Jennifer returned to live in Paris, The scoop can be read in closure. The singer wants to relocate her entire family to the capital, and so a year and a half after moving to Corsica, she has started looking for an apartment. No downside: Everyone is ready for the move, including husband Ambrose and three boys, Aaron, 20, Joseph, 9, and Giovanni, 3. “In Good Schools” registration is underway for the next school year.

Audrey Fleurot surprises TF1, As new episodes of the HPI series drop tomorrow, the public revealed that the actress will impose her agenda on the channel. According to “a source” of the magazine, it is impossible to know when filming will be able to resume for the final two parts, since the interpreter of Morgan Álvaro prefers to do more cinema and “only works for HPI between those projects. That’s what she really does.” Cares about”. This isn’t going to help her reputation as a diva, which was well established this fall when she criticized the script…

Madonna’s mistake : The singer on stage stopped her show to show off a fan in the front row, who stood still while everyone danced. “What are you doing sitting there?” “. The accusatory spotlight… and the big moment of solitude: The young man was in a wheelchair. “Politically incorrect, I’m sorry. I’m glad you’re here,” the star stammered before quickly moving on.

Britney Spears is now doing nudism And publicizes it on a large scale. The (former?) singer had nothing on when she was at the beach. As Renaud sings, “swimsuits are made for pudding”.

sharon stone opened a box Pandora revealed that the producers of the film “Silver” asked her to sleep with lead actor William Baldwin, “because it would improve her performance and the film needed it”. Deeply upset, Alec’s brother is invincible: “I’m the one who rejected her advances. Why is she still talking about me after all these years? Does he still have a weakness for me? I could write an entire book with the salacious anecdotes I know about him and his unprofessional attitude. He even revealed that he had asked for complete freedom to imagine the sex scenes he would shoot with her, to ensure that he would not have to kiss her. Attractive.

Marlene Schiappa got a tattoo.A year after love at first sight, the former Secretary of State broke the news of their relationship at the gala. That’s why she and Matthias Savignac are still together. Their lives are well arranged, each in their own projects, but to get closer and strengthen their union, they share “a bright left bank apartment” and get tattoos of the same sun, on her back. But and that on the elbow.

And then, in the Paris match, It is Charlotte Casiraghi who exposes her as a couple, all-new, all-new with novelist Nicholas Matthews. The lovebirds (very chaste) are photographed on the streets of Paris, on the terrace of a café. Simplicity and joy in life seem to emerge from clichés. My colleague recalls that the daughter of Caroline of Monaco is fond of literature and cites several excerpts from the work of the winner of the 2028 Prix Goncourt, “born into a modest family in the Vosges”: Understand “it tells” But the allusion to the surprising alliance of the little rich girl who benefits from the system described in the Monaco Papers and the turncoat of the literary class who defends the working class will ring “hollow”. “Near the Gare de l’Est” It’s time for a sandwich and a Coke on the go and they’re rushing there on the metro. to be continued.

The fake news about our First Lady’s gender has been revived From the United States. Candace Owens, a Fox News reporter, close to Donald Trump, and a conspiracy theorist, devoted a program to the topic, which received 1.5 million views on YouTube.

And then another recurring theme: If we say that “ladies change often”, what do we say for gentlemen? Rupert Murdoch, 93, is considering remarrying. This time, it is a 67-year-old retired biologist who has won Mickey’s tail, whereas less than a year ago, the press mogul was already on the verge of putting a ring on the finger of his fifth wife. But he canceled the union without informing.

Photo(K)gatekeep on going. At the Gala, Point of View, Match… all the retouching experts give their close-ups on the “inconsistencies” of the photo posted by Kate Middleton. A sleeve, a collar, a skirt, three areas in particular have probably been modified to improve the frame or grain of the photo, doing more than just hiding the truth from us (no one can close their eyes to quality. Why not open) instead? Overly limiting Instagram filters? Mystery). We see the Princess of Wales, smiling, surrounded by her three children. But far from putting an end to the absurd rumor mill, even the most serious journalists are now trying to understand it. Now, it’s a bluff on William’s part that’s holding the rope: As was the case with the Charles/Diana/Camilla trio, there will be a third person at their wedding: a certain Lady Rose Handbury. Despite this, the future Queen of England was forced to apologize for “causing confusion”, arguing that “like many amateur photographers”, she sometimes “tried her hand at retouching”. And to add to the drama, the main press agencies decided to remove the photo from their catalogs because it would have been heavily doctored and might represent “manipulation”. Poor Kate.

Finally, before rereading “A Streetcar Named Desire”: Leila Bekhti had her fourth child in late December. Coldplay singer Chris Martin will soon marry actress Dakota Johnson, daughter of Don Johnson, one of the “Two Miami Cops”. Madonna’s son officially presented his other half: Rocco Ricci with a young Spanish model Olivia Monjardin (if it’s a surname, it’s a failure) for the premiere of a series directed by his father Guy Ritchie had come. Stephen Plaza spent a night in police custody in connection with complaints filed against him for violence. North West, 10, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, will release her first rap album. Ben Attal hated his grandfather Serge Gainsbourg, “rude, obnoxious and an alcoholic”.

