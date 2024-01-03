Nearly 7,000 protests recorded in Venezuela in 2023, according to an NGO

Caracas, February 9 (EFE).- According to the annual report of the non-governmental organization Venezuela Observatory, a total of 6,956 protests were recorded in Venezuela during 2023, a decrease of 1.08% compared to 2022, when 7,032 demonstrations were counted. Went. Social Conflict (OVCS), released this Friday.

According to NGOs, 5,583 protests took place for economic, social, cultural and environmental rights, while the remaining 1,373 were for civil and political rights; And in total, 118 were repressed by security forces.

For the third year in a row, workers led demonstrations in the country demanding a “decent” income to make ends meet, with the minimum wage remaining at 130 bolivars from March 2022, up from $3.5 a month today. While according to independent calculations, basic food costs more than $100 per person per month.

The organization documented 4,100 labor protests, a 28% increase from 2022, when there were 3,185 labor protests.

Venezuelan workers’ minimum wage income is uncertain and insufficient to obtain access to adequate housing, food, and care for families’ physical and mental health. In short, to live a decent life,” the observatory said.

The workers also demanded respect for the right to free association and peaceful demonstration, “without threats, intimidation or arrest if they go out to protest.”

In the document, OVCS noted that the mobilization was held to condemn “arbitrary detentions and judicial proceedings against organizations and individuals who protect human rights and carry out humanitarian work”.

Similarly, opponents demanded the permanent activation of the electoral registry and the removal of political disqualifications, one of which falls heavily on María Corina Machado, the main anti-Chavista coalition candidate for this year’s presidential elections, a measure that would Prevents competing in elections until 2036. And which was recently approved by the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, NGOs indicated that the official sector mobilized to reject the war in Gaza and support the unilateral referendum of 3 December, in which the majority approved the annexation of a territory in dispute with Guyana, Which is still controlled by Georgetown.

