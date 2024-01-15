New design and all the features of the new Apple coming in 2024

Although the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be launched in September, some platforms have leaked its possible new design and artificial intelligence features.

On 15 September 2023, Manzana It surprised more than one person by introducing one of its most powerful cellphones, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and not only because it has one of the most advanced processors, Bionic A17 ProBut because it also has a more balanced set of cameras, in addition to a 12MP front, a 48MP main lens, a 12MP wide angle and a 12MP telephoto.

Although the iPhone 16 Pro Max is still several months away from being unveiled, some features have been leaked of the new Apple phone, which will not only renew its camera set but will also have more advanced Artificial Intelligence to compete with it. Galaxy S24 Ultra.

What will be the features of the new iPhone 16 Pro Max?

Although it is too early to talk about the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the truth is that important details of this new generation to be launched by Apple have been revealed. And the arrival of Apple Vision Pro will also bring a significant change to the cameras of the new devices.

The speculation is that the camera module or distribution of the iPhone 16 Pro Max will change, because it will be more comfortable to record content in this way, so that it can be played on Vision Pro.

However, that’s not all, since the ultra wide angle iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro There will be an increase from 12MP to 48MP. Similarly, there will be a new ‘Capture button’ on the side of the device to make better use of capture, and it will have multiple functions like zoom by sliding, hold down and other options.

One of the most important reforms of iPhone 16 Pro Max The new A18 Pro Bionic processor is arriving that will not only improve power, but also add artificial intelligence to power Siri and compete with Samsung’s S24 Ultra.

